Nebraska natives Jack Sock and Jackson Withrow had their run at the U.S. Open come to an end in the men's doubles quarterfinals as they lost to Britain's Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4) Wednesday.
Sock and Withrow won the opening set by earning a break of serve in the ninth game before Murray and Skupski won the first five games of the second set.
Sock and Withrow led 5-2 In the third set before Murray and Skupski won the next three games and eventually forced a tiebreaker. The tiebreaker was tied 4-4 before Murray and Skupski won the last three points to advance.
Sock won the U.S. Open doubles title last season when he partnered with Mike Bryan.
