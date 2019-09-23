Millard West grad, Buffalo Bills lineman Harrison Phillips out for season with torn ACL

Millard West alumnus Harrison Phillips will miss the rest of the season with the Buffalo Bills because of a torn ACL.
Bills coach Sean McDermott called the injury "unfortunate and sad" in making the announcement Monday. Phillips was hurt a day earlier during the first play of Buffalo's final defensive series in a 21-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Phillips, who played at Stanford, is in his second NFL season after being selected by Buffalo in the third round of the 2018 draft. He's played in all 19 games of his career and has 38 tackles, four for loss, and 0.5 sacks.
Phillips was All-Pac-12 and second-team All-America at Stanford in 2017. He was the first Stanford lineman to record 100 tackles in a season since 1979.
At Millard West, he was the 2014 Nebraska high school boys athlete of the year and a three-time state wrestling champion.
