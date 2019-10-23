Jerry Dart, Kathy Hoit-McDermott, Scott Huscroft, Peaches James-Keaton and Bob Knudson will be inducted into the Metro Omaha Softball Hall of Fame at a ceremony and dinner Nov. 8 at Anthony’s Steakhouse, 7220 F St. A social hour begins at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $50 each and available through the hall of fame office, 13517 Frances St. Reservations can be made by calling or texting 402-669-7152 or by emailing bobknudson1951@gmail.com. Deadline to purchase tickets is Oct. 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.