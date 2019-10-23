Jerry Dart, Kathy Hoit-McDermott, Scott Huscroft, Peaches James-Keaton and Bob Knudson will be inducted into the Metro Omaha Softball Hall of Fame at a ceremony and dinner Nov. 8 at Anthony’s Steakhouse, 7220 F St. A social hour begins at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $50 each and available through the hall of fame office, 13517 Frances St. Reservations can be made by calling or texting 402-669-7152 or by emailing bobknudson1951@gmail.com. Deadline to purchase tickets is Oct. 31.

