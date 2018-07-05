You are the owner of this article.
TENNIS

Lincoln native Jack Sock talks about fine he got after singles loss at Wimbledon

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

LONDON (AP) — After advancing in men’s doubles at Wimbledon on Thursday, Jack Sock finally discussed his opening-round singles defeat and the fine that followed.

On Tuesday, having raced to a two-set lead against 81st-ranked Matteo Berrettini of Italy, Sock lost the match, 6-7 (5), 6-7 (3), 6-4, 7-5, 6-2.

As they shook hands at the net, the 18th-seeded Sock used an obscenity to tell Berrettini what he thought of the winner’s coach.

Sock was fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct. He left the grounds Tuesday without speaking to the media, but sat down with a small group of reporters Thursday and explained that he thought Berrettini’s coach was “talking down” to him throughout the match.

“He was in the wrong for saying the things he did,” Sock said. “I’m definitely in the wrong for saying what I did after the match. I shouldn’t have gone that far.”

The Lincoln native, who won the Wimbledon doubles title with Canadian Vasek Pospisil in 2014, has teamed up this year with three-time champion Mike Bryan, whose brother and usual partner Bob is recovering from a hip injury.

The pair were ahead 6-3, 2-0 when their opponents, Daniele Bracciali and Andreas Seppi, retired. Sock and Bryan face Sander Arends and Matwe Middelkoop in the second round.

Going forward, Sock said he wants to focus on singles.

After reaching a career-high No. 8 in the rankings in November and qualifying for the season-ending 2017 ATP finals, Sock has struggled this year.

Despite having lost six matches in a row and seen his record fall to 5-13 for the season, the 25-year-old remains confident of turning things around.

“In tennis that’s the beauty,” Sock said. “You can always suit up the next week and play another tournament and always have the chance to win it.”

The American is taking a similar attitude toward criticism of his behavior.

“I’m not going to sweat it too much,” Sock said. “I know the person I am.”

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

