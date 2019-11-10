Cardinals Buccaneers Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Lavonte David strips the ball from Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson. David finished with eight tackles, one for a loss and one fumble recovery.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Midlanders in the NFL list, published in The World-Herald on Nov. 11.

* * *

Atlanta

Adrian Clayborn (Iowa): One tackle, one sack.

Arizona

David Johnson (Northern Iowa): 2 yards on five carries, one reception for 8 yards.

Baltimore

Sam Koch (Nebraska): One punt for 34 yards.

Buffalo

Micah Hyde (Iowa): Four tackles (three solo).

Chicago

David Montgomery (Iowa State): 60 yards on 17 carries.

Prince Amukamara (Nebraska): Five tackles (four solo).

Cincinnati

Stanley Morgan (Nebraska): One reception for 9 yards.

Dallas

Brett Maher (Nebraska): 1 of 2 field goals, 3 of 3 extra points.

Sign up for World-Herald daily sports updates

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

Detroit

T.J. Hockenson (Iowa): Three receptions for 47 yards.

Mike Daniels (Iowa): One sack.

Green Bay

Allen Lazard (Iowa State): Three receptions for 27 yards.

Kansas City

Anthony Hitchens (Iowa): Five tackles, one tackle for loss.

Los Angeles Chargers

Desmond King (Iowa): Four tackles, one tackle for a loss. Three punt returns for 19 yards.

Los Angeles Rams

Greg Zuerlein (Missouri Western/UNO): 1 for 2 on field goals, 1 for 1 on extra points.

Miami

Jomal Wiltz (Iowa State): Three tackles, one pass deflection.

Minnesota

Ameer Abdullah (Nebraska): One kick return for 29 yards.

Jaleel Johnson (Iowa): Two tackles.

New Orleans

A.J. Klein (Iowa State): Seven tackles, five solo, one tackle for a loss.

Tampa Bay

Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska): Two tackles, one sack.

Shaq Barrett (Colorado St./Boys Town): Three tackles, one sack, two tackles for a loss.

Lavonte David (Nebraska): Eight tackles, one tackle for a loss, one fumble recovery.

Tennessee

Amani Hooker (Iowa): Three tackles (two solo).

Joshua Kalu (Nebraska): Blocked field goal.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.