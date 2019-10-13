Noah Fant

Former Hawkeye and Omaha South grad Noah Fant had two receptions for 16 yards in the Denver Broncos win over the Tennessee Titans.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Midlanders in the NFL list, published in The World-Herald on Oct. 14.

* * *

Arizona

David Johnson (Northern Iowa): Twelve rushes for 34 yards and one touchdown; six receptions for 68 yards and one touchdown.

Atlanta

Adrian Clayborn (Iowa): One tackle.

Baltimore

Sam Koch (Nebraska): Two punts for 84 yards; one punt inside the 20.

Dallas

Maliek Collins (Nebraska): One tackle (one solo).

Brett Maher (Nebraska): 3 of 4 on field goals (long 62), 1 for 1 on extra points.

Sign up for World-Herald daily sports updates

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

Denver

Andy Janovich (Nebraska): One reception for 8 yards.

Noah Fant (Iowa): Two receptions for 16 yards.

Kansas City

Ben Niemann (Iowa): Six tackles (two solo).

Los Angeles Chargers

Desmond King (Iowa): Six tackles (five solo). Two kick returns for 49 yards, one punt return for 7 yards.

Los Angeles Rams

Greg Zuerlein (Missouri Western/UNO): 1 for 1 on extra points.

Miami

Jomal Wiltz (Iowa State): Five tackles (four solo).

Minnesota

Jaleel Johnson (Iowa): Two tackles.

New Orleans

A.J. Klein (Iowa State): Six tackles (four solo).

Philadelphia

Nathan Gerry (Nebraska): Six tackles (four solo), one tackle for loss.

San Francisco

George Kittle (Iowa): Eight receptions for 103 yards.

Tampa Bay

Shaq Barrett (Colorado St./Boys Town): One tackle (one solo).

Lavonte David (Nebraska): Six tackles (five solo), one tackle for loss.

Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska): Three tackles (two solo); ½ sack.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106