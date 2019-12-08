Ameer Abdullah

The Midlanders in the NFL list, published in The World-Herald on Dec. 9.

Baltimore

Sam Koch (Nebraska): Seven punts for 309 yards (long 57), two inside the 20.

Buffalo

Micah Hyde (Iowa): Seven tackles (five solo).

Chicago

David Montgomery (Iowa State): 20 rushes for 86 yards, one fumble.

Cincinnati

Cethan Carter (Nebraska): One tackle.

Dallas

Brett Maher (Nebraska): 1 for 2 on field goals (long 31), 3 for 3 on extra points.

Luke Gifford (Nebraska): One tackle.

Maliek Collins (Nebraska): One solo tackle.

Denver

Noah Fant (Iowa): 113 yards on four receptions, one touchdown.

Josey Jewell (Iowa): Three tackles (one solo), one sack.

Detroit

Mike Daniels (Iowa): Five tackles (four solo), one tackle for a loss.

Green Bay

Allen Lazard (Iowa State): 19 yards on two receptions.

Josh Jackson (Iowa): One solo tackle.

Bryan Bulaga (Iowa): One solo tackle.

Kansas City

Anthony Hitchens (Iowa): Three solo tackles.

Ben Niemann (Iowa): Four tackles (three solo).

Los Angeles Chargers

Desmond King (Iowa): Three solo tackles, one fumble.

Los Angeles Rams

Greg Zuerlein (Missouri Western/UNO): 0 for 1 on field goals, 4 for 4 on extra points.

Miami

Jomal Wiltz (Iowa St.): Four tackles (two solo).

Minnesota

Ameer Abdullah (Nebraska): 2 yards on one reception. One kick return for 14 yards.

Jaleel Johnson (Iowa): Three tackles (two solo), one sack.

New England

Rex Burkhead (Nebraska): Seven rushes for 15 yards. Two tackles (one solo).

San Francisco

George Kittle (Iowa): Six receptions for 67 yards, one touchdown.

Tampa Bay

Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska): One solo tackle.

Lavonte David (Nebraska): Six tackles (three solo).

Shaq Barrett (Colorado State/Boys Town): Seven tackles (five solo), half-sack.

Tennessee

Amani Hooker (Iowa): Two tackles (one solo).

Joshua Kalu (Nebraska): One solo tackle.

