Bills Patriots Football

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead rushed for 20 yards and one touchdown against the Bills.

 Steven Senne

The Midlanders in the NFL list, published in The World-Herald on Dec. 23.

* * *

Arizona

David Johnson (Northern Iowa): Two rushes for 3 yards, 4 yards on one reception.

Chris Jones (Nebraska): Three tackles (one solo).

Atlanta

Adrian Clayborn (Iowa): One solo tackle.

Baltimore

Sam Koch (Nebraska): Two punts for 102 yards (long 60), 51.0 yard average.

Buffalo

Micah Hyde (Iowa): Seven tackles (six solo), one fumble recovery.

Chicago

David Montgomery (Iowa State): 13 rushes for 57 yards. 2 yards on one reception.

Prince Amukamara (Nebraska): Two solo tackles.

Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

Cincinnati

Cethan Carter (Nebraska): One solo tackle.

Stanley Morgan (Nebraska): Two tackles (one solo).

Dallas

Maliek Collins (Nebraska): One solo tackle.

DENVER

Noah Fant (Omaha South/Iowa): 10 yards on two receptions.

Kansas City

Anthony Hitchens (Iowa): Six tackles (three solo).

Ben Niemann (Iowa): Three solo tackles.

Los Angeles Chargers

Desmond King (Iowa): Three tackles (two solo)

Los Angeles Rams

Greg Zuerlein (Missouri Western/UNO): 4 for 4 on extra points, 1 for 2 on field goal (long of 52).

Miami

Jomal Wiltz (Iowa State): Three tackles (two solo).

New England

Rex Burkhead (Nebraska): Five rushes for 20 yards, one touchdown; 77 yards on four receptions, one lost fumble.

OAKLAND

Will Compton (Nebraska): 12 tackles (10 solo).

Philadelphia

Nathan Gerry (Nebraska): Seven tackles (six solo); one kick return for 21 yards.

San Francisco

George Kittle (Iowa): 79 yards on five receptions, one touchdown.

Tampa Bay

Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska): Five tackles (three solo), 1 1⁄2 sacks, one pass defended.

Lavonte David (Nebraska): 10 tackles (eight solo), one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit.

Shaq Barrett (Colorado State/Boys Town): Two tackles (one solo), one quarterback hit.

TENNESSEE

Joshua Kalu (Nebraska): One solo tackle.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106