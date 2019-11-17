Bears Rams Football

The Midlanders in the NFL list, published in The World-Herald on Nov. 18.

Atlanta

Adrian Clayborn (Iowa): Three tackles, two sacks.

Arizona

Chris Jones (Nebraska): One solo tackle.

Baltimore

Sam Koch (Nebraska): minus-2 yards on 1 for 1 passing.

Buffalo

Micah Hyde (Iowa): Three tackles (two solo).

Chicago

David Montgomery (Iowa State): Fourteen rushes for 31 yards, 19 yards on one reception.

Prince Amukamara (Nebraska): Five tackles (four solo).

Dallas

Maliek Collins (Nebraska): Two solo tackles.

Brett Maher (Nebraska): 2 for 2 on field goals (long 34), 3 for 3 on extra points.

Denver

Noah Fant (Iowa): Two rushes for minus-7 yards, 60 yards on four receptions.

Andy Janovich (Nebraska): One rush for 1 yard, 3 yards on one reception.

Josey Jewell (Iowa): One tackle. One fumble recovery.

Detroit

T.J. Hockenson (Iowa): One reception for 6 yards.

Mike Daniels (Iowa): One tackle.

Los Angeles Rams

Greg Zuerlein (Missouri Western/UNO): 1 for 1 on field goals (Long 38), 2 for 2 on extra points.

Miami

Jomal Wiltz (Iowa State): Ten tackles (seven solo), one tackle for a loss.

Minnesota

Ameer Abdullah (Nebraska): One rush for 5 yards, two receptions for 11 yards and two kickoff returns for 42 yards.

Jaleel Johnson (Iowa): Six tackles (four solo), one sack, two tackles for a loss.

New England

Rex Burkhead (Nebraska): Five rushes for 14 yards. 34 yards on two receptions.

New Orleans

A.J. Klein (Iowa State): Three tackles (three solo).

Philadelphia

Nathan Gerry (Nebraska): Ten tackles (seven solo), one sack.

Tampa Bay

Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska): Four solo tackles, two tackles for a loss.

Lavonte David (Nebraska): Six tackles (five solo).

