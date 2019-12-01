APTOPIX Bears Lions Football

Chicago Bears cornerback and former Husker Prince Amukamara, No. 20 helps break up the pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Midlanders in the NFL list, published in The World-Herald on Dec. 1.

Atlanta

Adrian Clayborn (Iowa): One tackle, half-tackle for a loss.

Arizona

David Johnson (Northern Iowa): Four rushes for 15 yards. 9 yards on two receptions.

Baltimore

Sam Koch (Nebraska): Two punts for 103 yards (Long 62), two inside 20.

Buffalo

Micah Hyde (Iowa): Ten tackles (six solo). One kick return for 2 yards.

Chicago

David Montgomery (Iowa State): 16 rushes for 75 yards, 12 yards on two receptions, one receiving touchdown.

Prince Amukamara (Nebraska): Five tackles (four solo), one pass deflection.

Cincinnati

Stanley Morgan (Nebraska): Two targets. One solo tackle.

Dallas

Brett Maher (Nebraska): 0 for 2 on field goals, 1 for 1 on extra points.

Luke Gifford (Nebraska): Two solo tackles.

Denver

Noah Fant (Iowa): One reception for 5 yards.

Josey Jewell (Iowa): One fumble recovery.

Detroit

T.J. Hockenson (Iowa): Six receptions for 18 yards.

Green Bay

Allen Lazard (Iowa State): Three receptions for 103 yards, one touchdown. Two tackles (one solo).

Josh Jackson (Iowa): Two solo tackles.

Kansas City

Anthony Hitchens (Iowa): Five tackles (three solo).

Ben Niemann (Iowa): Three tackles.

Los Angeles Chargers

Desmond King (Iowa): Five tackles (four solo).

Los Angeles Rams

Greg Zuerlein (Missouri Western/UNO): 2 for 3 on field goals (long 33), 4 for 4 on extra points.

Miami

Jomal Wiltz (Iowa State): Three solo tackles.

New England

Rex Burkhead (Nebraska): Three rushes for 15 yards.

Philadelphia

Nathan Gerry (Nebraska): Four tackles (one solo).

San Francisco

George Kittle (Iowa): One rush for minus-3 yards, 17 yards on two receptions.

Tampa Bay

Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska): Two tackles (one solo), one fumble recovery.

Lavonte David (Nebraska): Seven tackles (four solo), one tackle for a loss, one pass deflection.

Shaq Barrett (Colorado State/Boys Town): Three tackles (two solo), two sacks, one tackle for a loss.

Tennessee

Amani Hooker (Iowa): Two tackles (one solo).

