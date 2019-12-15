Broncos Chiefs Football

Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant makes a catch in front of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Midlanders in the NFL list, published in The World-Herald on Dec. 16.

* * *

Arizona

Chris Jones (Nebraska): Four tackles (three solo).

Baltimore

Sam Koch (Nebraska): Four punts for 181 yards (long 49), 45.3 yard average.

Buffalo

Micah Hyde (Iowa): Two tackles.

Chicago

David Montgomery (Iowa State): 14 rushes for 39 yards. 10 yards on one reception.

Prince Amukamara (Nebraska): One tackle.

Cincinnati

Cethan Carter (Nebraska): 13 yards on two receptions, one touchdown.

Stanley Morgan (Nebraska): Two tackles.

Denver

Noah Fant (Iowa): 56 yards on two receptions. One tackle.

Josey Jewell (Iowa): One tackle.

Green Bay

Allen Lazard (Iowa State): 14 yards on two receptions.

Josh Jackson (Iowa): One tackle.

Kansas City

Anthony Hitchens (Iowa): Three tackles (one solo), one quarterback hit.

Ben Niemann (Iowa): Four tackles (three solo).

Los Angeles Rams

Greg Zuerlein (Missouri Western/UNO): 1 for 1 on extra points.

Miami

Jomal Wiltz (Iowa St.): 10 tackles (four solo), one pass defended.

Minnesota

Ameer Abdullah (Nebraska): Five rushes for 25 yards.

Jaleel Johnson (Iowa): One tackle, one sack.

New England

Rex Burkhead (Nebraska): Six rushes for 53 yards, one touchdown; 6 yards on two receptions.

New York Jets

Alex Lewis (Nebraska): One tackle.

Philadelphia

Nathan Gerry (Nebraska): Four tackles (three solo).

San Francisco

George Kittle (Iowa): 134 yards on 13 receptions.

Tampa Bay

Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska): Three tackles (two solo), one sack, two quarterback hits.

Lavonte David (Nebraska): Eight tackles (seven solo), two tackles for loss, one pass defended.

Shaq Barrett (Colorado State/Boys Town): Five tackles (four solo), one sack.

Tennessee

Amani Hooker (Iowa): One tackle.

