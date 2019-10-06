Nate Gerry

Philadelphia Eagles' Nate Gerry returned an interception for a touchdown on Sunday against the Jets.

 Matt Rourke/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Midlanders in the NFL list, published in The World-Herald on Oct. 7.

Arizona

David Johnson (Northern Iowa): Seventeen rushes for 91 yards; three receptions for 65 yards.

Chris Jones (Nebraska): One tackle (one solo).

Atlanta

Adrian Clayborn (Iowa): Three tackles (three solo).

Baltimore

Sam Koch (Nebraska): Three punts for 155 yards

Buffalo

Micah Hyde (Iowa): Three tackles (one solo).

Chicago

David Montgomery (Iowa State): Eleven rushes for 25 yards, one receptions for 11 yards.

Prince Amukamara (Nebraska): One fumble recovered.

Cincinnati

Stanley Morgan (Nebraska): One reception for six yards.

Cethan Carter (Nebraska): One tackle.

Dallas

Maliek Collins (Nebraska): One tackle (one solo).

Brett Maher (Nebraska): 1 of 3 on field goals (long 36), 3 for 3 on extra points.

Denver

Noah Fant (Iowa): One reception for 6 yards.

Green Bay

Josh Jackson (Iowa): Two tackles (two solo).

Allen Lazard (Iowa State): One tackle (one solo).

Kansas City

Ben Niemann (Iowa): Ten tackles (six solo).

Los Angeles Chargers

Desmond King (Iowa): Four tackles (two solo). Two punt returns for 69 yards.

Los Angeles Rams

Greg Zuerlein (Missouri Western/UNO): 3 for 4 on field goals (long 47), 2 for 2 on extra points.

Minnesota

Ameer Abdullah (Nebraska): Three rushes for 24 yards.

Philadelphia

Nathan Gerry (Nebraska): Two tackles, one interception and one interception returned for a touchdown.

New Orleans

A.J. Klein (Iowa State): Six tackles (four solo), one tackle for loss.

Tampa Bay

Shaq Barrett (Colorado St./Boys Town): Two tackles (one solo).

Anthony Nelson (Iowa): One tackle (one solo).

Lavonte David (Nebraska): Five tackles (five solo).

Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska): Two tackles (one solo).

