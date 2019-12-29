Dolphins Patriots Football

New England Patriots running back and former Husker Rex Burkhead runs from Miami Dolphins defensive tackle John Jenkins.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Midlanders in the NFL list, published in The World-Herald on Dec. 30.

* * *

Arizona

Chris Jones (Nebraska): Five tackles (four solo), one pass defended.

Baltimore

Sam Koch (Nebraska): Three punts for 140 yards, three inside 20, long 54.

Buffalo

Spencer Long (Nebraska): Two tackles (one solo).

Chicago

David Montgomery (Iowa State): 23 rushes for 113 yards, one touchdown.

Cincinnati

Cethan Carter (Nebraska): One tackle. One target.

Dallas

Maliek Collins (Nebraska): Two quarterback hits.

Denver

Noah Fant (Omaha South/Iowa): 4 yards on one reception.

Josey Jewell (Iowa): Three tackles (two solo).

Green Bay

Allen Lazard (Iowa State): 69 yards on four receptions, one touchdown.

Jacksonville

Devine Ozigbo (Nebraska): 9 rushes for 27 yards. 23 yards on three receptions.

Kansas City

Anthony Hitchens (Iowa): Ten tackles (five solo), two tackles for a loss.

Ben Niemann (Iowa): Six tackles (four solo).

Los Angeles Chargers

Desmond King (Iowa): One tackle. One kick return for 13 yards.

Los Angeles Rams

Greg Zuerlein (Missouri Western/UNO): 1 for 2 on field goals (long 47). 4 for 4 on extra points.

Minnesota

Ameer Abdullah (Nebraska): Six rushes for 22 yards. 14 yards on three receptions. One kick return for 28 yards.

Jaleel Johnson (Iowa): Four tackles.

New Orleans

A.J. Klein (Iowa State): Six tackles (five solo), one pass defended, one interception returned for touchdown.

New England

Rex Burkhead (Nebraska): Six rushes for 48 yards. 6 yards on one reception.

Oakland

Will Compton (Nebraska): Five tackles (two solo).

Philadelphia

Nathan Gerry (Nebraska): Eight tackles (seven solo), one tackle for a loss.

San Francisco

George Kittle (Iowa): 86 yards on seven receptions. One rush for 7 yards.

Tampa Bay

Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska): Two tackles, one tackle for a loss, two passes defended.

Lavonte David (Nebraska): Six tackles (five solo).

Shaq Barrett (Colorado State/Boys Town): Six tackles, three sacks, five quarterback hits.

Tennessee

Amani Hooker (Iowa): One tackle.

Joshua Kalu (Nebraska): Two tackles, one pass defended.

