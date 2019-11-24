Packers 49ers Football

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, right, runs against Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Midlanders in the NFL list, published in The World-Herald on Nov. 25.

* * *

Buffalo

Micah Hyde (Iowa): Two tackles (two solo).

Chicago

David Montgomery (Iowa State): 13 rushes for 22 yards, 9 yards on two receptions.

Prince Amukamara (Nebraska): Four tackles (four solo), one pass deflection

Dallas

Maliek Collins (Nebraska): Three tackles (three solo), one sack, two tackles for a loss.

Brett Maher (Nebraska): 3 of 4 field goals (long 46).

Denver

Noah Fant (Iowa): 14 yards on three receptions.

Green Bay

Allen Lazard (Iowa State): One rush for 21 yards. 7 yards on one reception.

Josh Jackson (Iowa): Two tackles (two solo).

Miami

Jomal Wiltz (Iowa State): Three tackles (three solo), one tackle for a loss.

Jacksonville

Devine Ozigbo (Nebraska): One tackle.

New England

Rex Burkhead (Nebraska): Two rushes for 3 yards, 14 yards on two receptions.

New Orleans

A.J. Klein (Iowa State): Three tackles (three solo), one tackle for a loss.

Philadelphia

Nathan Gerry (Nebraska): Six tackles (one solo), half-sack, one pass deflection, one fumble recovery.

San Francisco

George Kittle (Iowa): 129 yards on six receptions, one touchdown.

Tampa Bay

Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska): Four tackles (two solo), one fumble recovery, one touchdown.

Lavonte David (Nebraska): Eight tackles (six solo), one tackle for a loss, pass deflection.

Shaq Barrett (Colorado St./Boys Town): Four tackles (two solo), one sack, one tackle for a loss.

Tennessee

Amani Hooker (Iowa): Two tackles (two solo).

Joshua Kalu (Nebraska): Two tackles (two solo).

