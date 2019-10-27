Chargers Bears Football

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery, No. 32, runs from Los Angeles Chargers defenders. Montgomery finished with 135 yards and one touchdown on 27 carries and four receptions for 12 yards.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Midlanders in the NFL list, published in The World-Herald on Oct. 27.

* * *

Atlanta

Adrian Clayborn (Iowa): Two tackles (one solo).

Buffalo

Micah Hyde (Iowa): Seven tackles (four solo).

Chicago

David Montgomery (Iowa State): 135 yards and one touchdown on 27 carries, four receptions for 12 yards.

Prince Amukamara (Nebraska): Two tackles (one solo), one pass deflection.

Denver

Andy Janovich (Nebraska): Two receptions for 9 yards.

Noah Fant (Iowa): Five receptions for 26 yards.

Josey Jewell (Iowa): One tackle, half-sack.

Detroit

T.J. Hockenson (Iowa): One reception for 21 yards.

Green Bay

Allen Lazard (Iowa State): Five receptions for 42 yards.

Kansas City

Ben Niemann (Iowa): Four solo tackles.

Anthony Hitchens (Iowa): Seven tackles (two solo).

Los Angeles Chargers

Desmond King (Iowa): Six tackles. One kick return for 20 yards.

Los Angeles Rams

Greg Zuerlein (Missouri Western/UNO): 1 for 1 field goal (long 23), 3 for 3 extra points.

New England

Rex Burkhead (Nebraska): 4 yards on three carries, one reception for 9 yards.

New Orleans

A.J. Klein (Iowa State): Five tackles (three solo).

Philadelphia

Nathan Gerry (Nebraska): Six tackles (five solo), one sack, one tackle for loss.

San Francisco

George Kittle (Iowa): Six receptions for 86 yards.

Tampa Bay

Shaq Barrett (Colorado St./Boys Town): Four solo tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack.

Lavonte David (Nebraska): 12 tackles (six solo), one tackle for loss, one pass deflection.

Tennessee

Amani Hooker (Iowa): Two tackles (one solo).

