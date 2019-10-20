Eagles Cowboys Football

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher was 4 for 4 on extra points, 3 for 3 on field goals with a record-setting long of 63.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Midlanders in the NFL list, published in The World-Herald on Oct. 20.

* * *

Baltimore

Sam Koch (Nebraska): Three punts for 132 yards, one inside the 20.

Buffalo

Micah Hyde (Iowa): Five solo tackles. One kickoff return for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Chicago

David Montgomery (Iowa State): Two rushes for 6 yards, two receptions for 13 yards.

Prince Amukamara (Nebraska): Five tackles (one solo), one pass deflection.

Dallas

Maliek Collins (Nebraska): Five tackles (two solo), one fumble recovery.

Brett Maher (Nebraska): 4 for 4 on extra points, 3 for 3 on field goals (record-setting long of 63).

Denver

Andy Janovich (Nebraska): One reception for 22 yards.

Noah Fant (Iowa): One reception for 7 yards.

Detroit

T.J. Hockenson (Iowa): Three receptions for 32 yards.

Green Bay

Allen Lazard (Iowa State): Three receptions for 42 yards.

Kansas City

Ben Niemann (Iowa): Five tackles (one for a loss).

Anthony Hitchens (Iowa): Six tackles, two sacks.

Los Angeles Chargers

Desmond King (Iowa): Three tackles (one solo).

Los Angeles Rams

Greg Zuerlein (Missouri Western/UNO): 4 for 4 on extra points; 3 for 4 on field goals (long of 55 yards).

Miami

Jomal Wiltz (Iowa State): Two solo tackles.

Minnesota

Ameer Abdullah (Nebraska): Three kick returns for 88 yards.

New Orleans

A.J. Klein (Iowa State): Four solo tackles, one fumble recovery.

Philadelphia

Nathan Gerry (Nebraska): Eleven tackles (seven solo).

San Francisco

George Kittle (Iowa): Three receptions for 38 yards, two rushes for 0 yards.

Tennessee

Amani Hooker (Iowa): One tackle (one solo).

