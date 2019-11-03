The Midlanders in the NFL list, published in The World-Herald on Nov. 4.

Baltimore

Sam Koch (Nebraska): Two punts for 98 yards (49.0 yard average), one punt inside the 20.

Buffalo

Micah Hyde (Iowa): Nine tackles (five solo).

Chicago

David Montgomery (Iowa State): 40 yards on 14 carries, three receptions for 36 yards.

Prince Amukamara (Nebraska): Four tackles, one tackle for loss.

Denver

Noah Fant (Iowa): Three receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Andy Janovich (Nebraska): One tackle (one solo).

Josey Jewell (Iowa): One tackle.

Detroit

T.J. Hockenson (Iowa): Three receptions for 56 yards.

Green Bay

Allen Lazard (Iowa State): Three receptions for 44 yards. One tackle.

Kansas City

Anthony Hitchens (Iowa): Six tackles (three solo).

Los Angeles Chargers

Desmond King (Iowa): Five tackles, one tackle for a loss, one pass deflection. Two kick returns for 34 yards, two punt returns for 1 yard.

Miami

Jomal Wiltz (Iowa State): Nine tackles, one pass deflection. One interception.

Minnesota

Ameer Abdullah (Nebraska): 2 yards on one carry, one reception for 16 yards and a touchdown. Two tackles.

Jaleel Johnson (Iowa): Three tackles, half-sack.

New England

Rex Burkhead (Nebraska): 18 yards on four carries, one reception for 16 yards.

Philadelphia

Nathan Gerry (Nebraska): Five tackles (two solo).

San Francisco

George Kittle (Iowa): Six receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown.

Tampa Bay

Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska): Three tackles.

Shaq Barrett (Colorado State/Boys Town): One tackle, half-sack.

Lavonte David (Nebraska): Nine tackles (seven solo), one sack, two tackles for loss.

