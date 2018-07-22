You are the owner of this article.
How a World-Herald reporter helped make the Chasers' Sharknado game happen

Nearly three years ago, in November 2015, The World-Herald's Storm Chasers beat writer Tony Boone had an idea:

He was not going to let this go:

His idea was apparently not well received:

A few months later, still nothing:

He tries tying his idea with current news:

With no success thus far, he takes a different tack:

A year later, the campaign still goes strong:

And when the 2018 promotion schedule came out, nothing:

All of a sudden:

And then, our intrepid reporter gets rewarded for his hard work — and throws a mighty strike!

