How a World-Herald reporter helped make the Chasers' Sharknado game happen

Nearly three years ago, in November 2015, The World-Herald's Storm Chasers beat writer Tony Boone had an idea:
Unfortunately, the @OMAStormChasers didn't make the announcement I was waiting for - the date of #Sharknado Night. #stirupthestorm— Tony Boone (@BooneOWH) November 17, 2015
He was not going to let this go:
Bubba, Balbino & Bud Crawford bobbleheads? Martinez, Colon ones to honor 2015 too? Is #Sharknado night coming? https://t.co/eCD15tbTKW— Tony Boone (@BooneOWH) December 14, 2015
His idea was apparently not well received:
Great to hear the voice of the @OMAStormChasers talking baseball on @OWHBottomLine. Disappointed there's no #Sharknado night again. 😡— Tony Boone (@BooneOWH) February 17, 2016
A few months later, still nothing:
When is #Sharknado night? https://t.co/XmLLRUh47i— Tony Boone (@BooneOWH) February 25, 2016
He tries tying his idea with current news:
Now that #Sharknado4 has been announced, I'll again bring up the need for #Sharknado night by the @OMAStormChasers at @WernerPark.— Tony Boone (@BooneOWH) March 9, 2016
With no success thus far, he takes a different tack:
#Sharknado4 debuts on @Syfy tonight. We await #SharknadoNight from the @OMAStormChasers. Vortex is a #Sharknado in waiting. @ChasersGM— Tony Boone (@BooneOWH) July 31, 2016
A year later, the campaign still goes strong:
Need to get @SharknadoSYFY to @WernerPark for an event with the @OMAStormChasers. Turn Vortex into a #Sharknado, @ChasersGM?#SharknadoNight— Tony Boone (@BooneOWH) July 9, 2017
And when the 2018 promotion schedule came out, nothing:
🌪️ Giveaways— Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) February 21, 2018
🌪️ Special Alumni Appearances
🌪️ Specialty Jerseys
🌪️ Theme Nights
🌪️ Lots & LOTS of Fireworks
All that & more in our 2018 Promo Calendar: https://t.co/aqnbesfFhZ pic.twitter.com/DFFW84iFQW
All of a sudden:
Aw, heck no!— Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) July 14, 2018
On July 22 we'll have fins to the left and fins to the right on Sharknado Day presented by @OmahaChamber! 1st 500 fans will also receive a Shark Fin Visor! #50maha https://t.co/VJxyyOee1c pic.twitter.com/qMb5WRG5DE
And then, our intrepid reporter gets rewarded for his hard work — and throws a mighty strike!
For years, @OWHsports beat writer @BooneOWH wanted Sharknado Day at Werner Park. We'll guess what, that day's today, so Tony threw out a 1st pitch to commemorate it. #50maha pic.twitter.com/8xUZLPqrRP— Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) July 22, 2018
