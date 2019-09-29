You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

POSTGAME: NEBRASKA VS OHIO STATE

FOOTBALL

Here's how Ndamukong Suh, Noah Fant and the rest of the Midlanders in the NFL fared this week

  • 0
Noah Fant

Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant finished with two receptions, 31 yards and one touchdown.

 David Zalubowski

The Midlanders in the NFL list, published in The World-Herald on Sept. 30.

* * *

Arizona

David Johnson (Northern Iowa): Eleven rushes for 40 yards; eight receptions for 99 yards.

Chris Jones (Nebraska): Three tackles (three solo).

Atlanta

Adrian Clayborn (Iowa): Two tackles (one solo).

Baltimore

Sam Koch (Nebraska): Three punts for 137 yards; three punts inside the 20.

Buffalo

Micah Hyde (Iowa): Three tackles (three solo), one pass deflected.

Chicago

David Montgomery (Iowa State): Twenty-one rushes for 53 yards, three receptions for 14 yards.

Prince Amukamara (Nebraska): Two tackles (two solo), one pass deflected.

Dallas

Maliek Collins (Nebraska): One tackle (one solo), one tackle for loss, one sack.

Brett Maher (Nebraska): 1 of 1 on field goals (long 28), 1 for 1 on extra points.

Detroit

T.J. Hockenson (Iowa): Three receptions for 27 yards and 1 touchdown.

Denver

Noah Fant (Iowa): Two receptions for 31 yards and 1 touchdown.

Kansas City Chiefs

Anthony Hitchens (Iowa): Six tackles (three solo), one pass deflected.

Ben Niemann (Iowa): One fumble recovered.

Xavier Williams (Northern Iowa): Two tackles (two solo).

L.A. Chargers

Desmond King (Iowa): Four tackles (three solo), 2½ sacks, one tackle for loss. One kick return for 12 yards. One punt return for 1 yard.

Los Angeles Rams

Greg Zuerlein (Missouri Western/UNO): 2 for 2 on field goals (long 58), 4 for 4 on extra points.

Minnesota

Jaleel Johnson (Iowa): One tackle (one solo), one tackle for loss.

Ameer Abdullah (Nebraska): Two receptions for 14 yards.

New England

Rex Burkhead (Nebraska): One reception for 7 yards.

New Orleans

A.J. Klein (Iowa State): Seven tackles (three solo).

Tampa Bay

Shaq Barrett (Colorado St./Boys Town): Four tackles (three solo), one sack, two passes deflected, one interception for 4 yards.

Anthony Nelson (Iowa): One tackle.

Lavonte David (Nebraska): Seven tackles (four solo), one pass deflected, one interception for 26 yards.

Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska): Two tackles (one solo), one fumble recovered, one touchdown.

Tennessee

Amani Hooker (Iowa): Four tackles (three solo).

Photos: Husker recruits attend Ohio State game

1 of 53

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

OWHsports on Twitter


World Herald Contests