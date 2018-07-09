You are the owner of this article.
RODEO

Four states in a week: Nebraskan Steven Dent earns nearly $20,000 during Cowboy Christmas

Steven Dent
Steven Dent at the 2014 River Cities Rodeo.

 MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD

Cowboy Christmas was certainly good for Nebraska cowboy Steven Dent.

The bareback rider from the tiny Sand Hills community of Mullen made nearly $20,000 in four stops last week to move up five spots in the world rankings to No. 6. The 12th-year pro was in Arizona, Oregon, North Dakota and South Dakota in what is the busiest — and most lucrative — week of the rodeo regular season.

And Dent, like most elite cowboys, had to travel a lot for the holiday:

» At the World's Oldest Rodeo, in Prescott, Arizona, Dent won with a 89.5-point ride, earning $6,401.

» At the St. Paul Rodeo in Oregon, Dent finished third, netting him $6,352.

» At the Mandan Rodeo Days in North Dakota, he won $4,540 for a second-place finish.

» At the Black Hills Roundup in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, his third-place finish netted him $1,564.

The top 15 in the money list in each rodeo discipline qualify for the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in December. Dent, who has made $62,044 this season, has qualified for the NFR eight times and has more than $1.4 million in career earnings, but he has never won a world title.

The final event of the rodeo regular season will be the River Cities Rodeo in Omaha on Sept. 28-29 at what is now called the CenturyLink Center.

Two other Nebraskans are in the top 15 in the world standings: Matt Kasner, from Cody, is seventh in the team roping heeler standings with $49,074; while saddle bronc rider Cort Scheer, from Elsmere, is 11th with $48,640. The 44-year-old Kasner is seeking his first NFR berth. Scheer, a 32-year-old closing in on $1 million in career earnings, is working on making the NFR for the sixth time and first since 2015.

