Former Creighton star Khyri Thomas' defense highlights local standouts from NBA's Summer League

"It shows what he can do defensively," Pistons power forward Henry Ellenson told the Detroit Free Press. "He defends guys the whole time and he can move his feet really well. He's going to pick up his guy full-court. He did a real good job. I thought his poise was great."
The Pistons acquired Thomas, a two-time Big East defensive player of the year, in a draft-night trade with the Philadelphia 76ers.
In four games, Thomas averaged 9.5 points on 40-percent shooting, 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 28.8 minutes per game.
Other local standouts
Marcus Foster (Creighton): Foster played three games for the Sacramento Kings, averaging 1.3 points and 3.3 assists in 14.3 minutes per game.
Tra-Deon Hollins (UNO): In four games, Hollins averaged 1.5 points, while shooing 33 percent from the floor, and 3.3 assists in 8.3 minutes per game for the Indiana Pacers.
Shavon Shields (Nebraska): In three games for the New Orleans Pelicans, Shields averaged 10.0 points on 63-percent shooting, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 26.7 minutes per game.
Tai Webster (Nebraska): Webster played four games for the Miami Heat in the Las Vegas Summer League. He averaged 3.0 points per game with 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.5 minutes per game. Webster also played in two games in the Sacramento Summer League for the Heat.
A two-time All-American at Kansas State, an Olympic gold medalist, an NBA champion with the Milwaukee Bucks — Boozer is widely considered the greatest basketball player produced by the state of Nebraska. He averaged a double-double at K-State and led the Wildcats to the 1958 Final Four. He averaged 14.8 points and 8.1 rebounds in 11 NBA seasons. Boozer retired after winning the title with the Bucks in 1971.
A two-time All-American at Kansas State, an Olympic gold medalist, an NBA champion with the Milwaukee Bucks — Boozer is widely considered the greatest basketball player produced by the state of Nebraska. He averaged a double-double at K-State and led the Wildcats to the 1958 Final Four. He averaged 14.8 points and 8.1 rebounds in 11 NBA seasons. Boozer retired after winning the title with the Bucks in 1971.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.