You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
BASKETBALL

Former Creighton star Khyri Thomas' defense highlights local standouts from NBA's Summer League

  • 0
Khyri Thomas
Buy Now

Former Creighton standout Khyri Thomas averaged 9.5 points per game in four NBA Summer League games for the Detroit Pistons.

 REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD

Former Creighton standout Khyri Thomas showed off his defensive expertise at the NBA's Summer League.

Thomas, who missed two games with a hamstring injury, drew praise from teammates and coaches for his work on every possession. 

"It shows what he can do defensively," Pistons power forward Henry Ellenson told the Detroit Free Press. "He defends guys the whole time and he can move his feet really well. He's going to pick up his guy full-court. He did a real good job. I thought his poise was great."

The Pistons acquired Thomas, a two-time Big East defensive player of the year, in a draft-night trade with the Philadelphia 76ers. 

In four games, Thomas averaged 9.5 points on 40-percent shooting, 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.5 steals in 28.8 minutes per game.

Other local standouts

Marcus Foster (Creighton): Foster played three games for the Sacramento Kings, averaging 1.3 points and 3.3 assists in 14.3 minutes per game. 

Tra-Deon Hollins (UNO): In four games, Hollins averaged 1.5 points, while shooing 33 percent from the floor, and 3.3 assists in 8.3 minutes per game for the Indiana Pacers.

Shavon Shields (Nebraska): In three games for the New Orleans Pelicans, Shields averaged 10.0 points on 63-percent shooting, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 26.7 minutes per game.

Tai Webster (Nebraska): Webster played four games for the Miami Heat in the Las Vegas Summer League. He averaged 3.0 points per game with 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.5 minutes per game. Webster also played in two games in the Sacramento Summer League for the Heat.

Photos: Nebraskans who were drafted and played in the NBA

These are the 11 players that played high school hoops in the state of Nebraska that were drafted and went on to play at least one game in the NBA.

1 of 11

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

OWHsports on Twitter