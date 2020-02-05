As Selection Sunday draws closer, The World-Herald will be tracking where the Jays might be headed when the NCAA tournament bracket is announced on March 15.

St. Louis — previously an annual March destination for Creighton — is a popular landing spot for CU among analysts.

Bracket Matrix, which compiles 100 brackets to calculate the average seed for each team, has the Jays listed as a No. 5 seed with an average of 4.92. According to Bracket Matrix, Creighton's highest projected seed is a No. 3 on two brackets and its lowest projected seed is a No. 8 on one bracket.

We've compiled where some of the experts project Creighton to be seeded, along with who might be headed to Omaha.

* * *

ESPN's Joe Lunardi

Creighton is listed as a No. 5 seed in the West region and would face No. 12 Vermont in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would face winner of No. 4 Oregon-No. 13 New Mexico State.

A look at Omaha: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 North Florida, No. 8 Wichita State vs. No. 9 Arkansas; No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Robert Morris/Texas Southern winner; No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 USC.

NCAA.com's Andy Katz

Creighton is listed as a No. 6 seed in the Midwest region and would face No. 11 Mississippi State in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would face the winner of No. 3 West Virginia-No. 14 UC Irvine.

A look at Omaha: No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Monmouth/Robert Morris winner, No. 8 Marquette vs. No. 9 Indiana; No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 South Dakota State, No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Florida.

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm

Creighton as a No. 5 seed in the Midwest region and would face No. 12 East Tennessee State in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would face winner of No. 4 Michigan State-No. 13 Louisiana Tech.

A look at Omaha: No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State/Robert Morris winner, No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Xavier; No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 South Dakota State, No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 9 Houston.

Yahoo! Sports' Dave Ommen

Creighton as a No. 4 seed in the South region and would face No. 13 Louisiana Tech in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would face winner of No. 5 LSU-No. 12 Tulsa.

A look at Omaha: No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State/Robert Morris winner, No. 8 Wichita State vs. No. 9 Indiana; No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Monmouth/Texas Southern winner, No. 8 Houston vs. No. 9 Saint Mary's.

Sports Illustrated's Michael Beller

Creighton as a No. 7 seed in the East region and would face No. 10 Kansas State in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would face winner of No. 2 Duke-No. 15 Wright State.

WatchStadium's Tim Krueger

Creighton is listed a No. 5 seed in the South region and would face No. 12 Northern Iowa in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would face winner of No. 4 Auburn-No. 13 Stephen F. Austin.

A look at Omaha: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Southern/North Carolina A&T winner, No. 8 Indiana vs. No. 9 Saint Mary's; No. 4 Butler vs. No. 13 Louisiana Tech, No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Tulsa.

Fox College Hoops' Mike DeCourcy

Creighton is listed as a No. 6 seed in the Midwest region and would face the No. 11 Florida-Rhode Island winner in the first round.

Of note: With a win, the Jays would face winner of No. 3 Michigan State-No. 14 Bowling Green.

Photos: History of Creighton men's basketball in the NCAA tournament

Creighton has made the NCAA tournament 21 times in program history. Here are some of the best photos taken in that time.

1 of 62

jlanderson@owh.com, 402-444-1108

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments