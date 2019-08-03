Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Celebrate North Omaha at a '24th & Glory' book signing

24th & Glory book signing

The "24th & Glory" book will be released Aug. 1.

The public is invited to meet the subjects of The World-Herald’s latest book "24th & Glory," including many of North Omaha’s greatest athletes.

Doors open at 2 p.m. Sunday for the event at Omaha Central’s atrium. The public can enter through the west doors of the high school. Parking will be available in the west parking lot behind the football stadium and the lot at 20th and Dodge Streets.

“24th and Glory,” a book and newspaper series by World-Herald writer Dirk Chatelain, chronicles the rise of North Omaha and the generation of athletes it spawned in the 1950s and ’60s, including greats like Bob Boozer, Bob Gibson, Gale Sayers, Roger Sayers, Johnny Rodgers, Ron Boone and Marlin Briscoe.

The event will enable the public to visit with the author as well as some of the athletes and others in their circles of influence during their rise in Omaha. Books and refreshments will be available, and athletes will sign books and cards provided at the event.

Below is a schedule of book signings we'll be holding during Native Omaha Days. Click the links for more information:

» Aug. 1 at Butler-Gast YMCA

» Aug. 2 at Great Plains Black History Museum

» Aug. 4 at Central High School

