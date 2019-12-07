Alex Greve

Alex Greve, 11, with his first deer at Fontenelle Forest in Bellevue.

Alex Greve got some advice from his big brother J.J. after several unsuccessful deer hunts.

J.J. told Alex to be patient, his year would come. And, finally, it did.

Alex Greve, a sixth-grader at Kiewit Middle School, recently shot a 4x4 buck with a crossbow while out hunting with his grandpa, Steve Schneider.

Schneider learned how to hunt at an early age and has been sharing that knowledge with his grandsons. Both boys killed their first deer at the age of 11.

With grandfather

Steve Schneider with grandsons Alex, left, and J.J. “Ever since they were babies and toddlers they always wanted to see the deer that Papa would shoot. Now, they are excited it’s their turn,’’ said mom, Traci Greve.

Alex said he and Schneider had spent many mornings trying to harvest a deer, but it never worked out. Alex said many times it was because they spotted does instead of bucks.

Plus, he says, he was just a little too young.

They found success on some private property at Fontenelle Forest in Bellevue. Schneider went through the application process to hunt there and got the landowner’s permission. Alex said when he saw the buck he knew it was going to be the one.

They’ve taken the deer to Rivercity Taxidermy to get mounted, just like two years ago when J.J. harvested his first buck. It was a 5x4.

Alex said it was pretty exciting when his long wait ended. “High fiving and fist pumping’’ is how he described the moment.

Both boys have been so excited that now younger sister Josie wants her shot.

“Papa, now it’s my turn to go hunting with you,’’ she told Schneider.

Alex said harvesting a turkey is his next goal.

