A young Seward team was no match Saturday for an experienced Omaha Duchesne squad that will be headed back to the state tournament.
The host Cardinals swept the Bluejays 25-6, 25-14, 25-18 in the B-6 district final. Duchesne qualified for state for the fifth straight year while the season ended for 22-14 Seward.
“The first two sets we went right at them,’’ Duchesne coach Andrew Wehrli said. “The third set was a little bit more of what I expected.’’
Duchesne, which has eight seniors on the roster, reached the state tournament semifinals last year before losing to eventual champion Omaha Skutt.
Seward, which has been to state once in the past nine years, has just one senior on the team.
“We’re young and we can learn from a team like this,’’ Seward coach Tom Pallas said. “Just reaching this district final was a great experience.’’
The Cardinals proved they meant business in the first set, rolling to a 19-point win. Duchesne took advantage of several Seward hitting errors and carried that momentum into the second set.
Once again, Wehrli’s squad never trailed as it opened a 14-7 lead. The Cardinals continued to pull away and eventually captured the set on a kill by Caroline Ortman.
The Bluejays looked like a different team in the third set, sprinting to an 8-1 lead. Wehrli called a timeout and had some simple advice for his team.
“I told them to try to get the ball to Mayah (Delgado),’’ he said. “And that seemed to help.’’
Delgado, who recently notched career kill No. 1,000, hammered a kill to get the Cardinals back on track. She then served the next seven points, including two aces, as Duchesne grabbed a 9-8 lead.
Seward was within 16-15 until the Cardinals went on a 5-0 run to take charge. Duchesne maintained its lead and finished off the match on a kill by Mary Pat Taylor.
“I feel as though we’ve gotten better the last three weeks,’’ Wehrli said. “It’s fun to see because the kids have worked hard and are really focused.’’
Delgado led the way with nine kills, three blocks and two aces. Ortman had eight kills while setters Kaitlin Neely and Kiersten Capelle combined for 28 assists.
Pallas said despite the loss, the future appears bright for his Bluejays.
“We graduated seven last year but only one this year,’’ he said. “Things look promising and we hope to build from this.’’
At Omaha Duchesne (21-17) 25 25 25 S (kills-aces-blocks): Elissa Vyhnalek 2-0-1, Addison Smith 2-1-1, Sophia Turek 3-0-0, Jaci Opfer 2-0-0, Anna Hughes 2-0-1, Abbey Ringler 5-0-3. Totals 16-1-6. OD: Sofia Bressani 0-1-0, Kaitlyn Knobbe 5-0-1, Emily Kaup 1-0-1, Allison Brown 1-0-0, Caroline Ortman 8-0-0, Jocelyn Healy 0-1-0, Mayah Delgado 9-2-3, Kiersten Capelle 0-3-0, Kaitlin Neely 1-0-0, Mary Pat Taylor 6-1-0, Kobie Patten 4-0-0. Totals 35-8-5. Set assists: S 13 (Opfer 10, Elissa Sagehorn 2, Smith 1); OD 30 (Neely 17, Capelle 11, Bressani 2).
Millard North celebrates winning the 2018 state title against Lincoln Pius X at the Devaney Center.
Class A: Millard North (38-2) def. Lincoln Pius X (36-3) 25-21, 25-18, 25-20 Class B: Omaha Skutt (27-5) def. Elkhorn South (31-9) 25-17, 25-21, 25-14 Class C-1: Wahoo (35-2) def. Lincoln Lutheran (34-3) 18-25, 25-20, 25-14, 21-25, 15-10 Class C-2: Blue Hill (32-2) def. Hartington Cedar Catholic (30-5) 25-16, 25-21, 14-25, 26-24 Class D-1: Fremont Bergan (33-4) def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (29-5) 25-15, 25-18, 25-14 Class D-2: Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (30-4) def. Ewing (31-3) 21-25, 26-24, 25-21, 18-25, 18-16
Omaha Marian defeated Millard North in four sets to win the 2017 crown at the Devaney Center.
Class A: Omaha Marian (38-2) def. Millard North (27-13) 24-26, 25-21, 25-23, 25-18 Class B: Omaha Skutt (35-8) def. Omaha Duchesne (31-6) 25-22, 25-15, 20-25, 25-19 Class C-1: Wahoo (34-2) def. Grand Island Central Catholic (33-3) 28-26, 25-23, 25-15 Class C-2: Superior (28-4) def. Hartington Cedar Catholic (35-1) 16-25, 25-21, 12-25, 25-14, 15-10 Class D-1: Johnson-Brock (34-1) def. Meridian (31-3) 25-22, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23 Class D-2: Exeter-Milligan (27-6) def. Ewing (29-3) 25-19, 25-20, 28-26
The Millard North volleyball team celebrates a five-set win over Papillion-La Vista South for the 2016 championship at the Devaney Center.
Class A: Millard North (27-11) def. Papillion-La Vista South (30-11) 15-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-21, 20-18 Class B: Omaha Skutt (44-0) def. Grand Island Northwest (38-3) 25-14, 25-19, 25-13 Class C-1: Omaha Concordia (27-5) def. Malcolm (34-1) 25-22, 27-25, 37-35 Class C-2: Stanton (31-6) def. Diller-Odell (33-4) 25-22, 25-23, 25-20 Class D-1: Johnson-Brock (31-4) def. Meridian (26-7) 18-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-21 Class D-2: Hampton (35-0) def. Wynot (27-5) 25-14, 25-17, 25-16
Omaha Marian swept North Platte to win the 2015 state championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Class A: Omaha Marian (41-3) def. North Platte (37-4) 26-24, 25-16, 25-20 Class B: Omaha Skutt (40-2) def. Gretna (35-3) 25-23, 29-27, 25-18 Class C-1: Kearney Catholic (34-2) def. Ord (31-4) 25-20, 30-28, 21-25, 23-25, 15-12 Class C-2: Hastings St. Cecilia (25-11) def. Stanton (33-4) 25-13, 25-21, 25-13 Class D-1: Johnson-Brock (25-9) def. Diller-Odell (31-5) 26-24, 25-11, 27-25 Class D-2: Exeter-Milligan (27-4) def. St. Mary’s (31-3) 17-25, 25-22, 25-18, 23-25, 15-9
Omaha Marian gave Papillion-La Vista its first loss of the season in the 2014 state championship.
Class A: Omaha Marian (37-7) def. Papillion-La Vista (42-1) 25-19, 16-25, 25-20, 25-15 Class B: Norris (31-5) def. Omaha Skutt (36-6) 25-23, 24-26, 25-16, 25-22 Class C-1: Kearney Catholic (33-1) def. Omaha Concordia (34-2) 25-22, 25-17, 26-24 Class C-2: Freeman (33-0) def. Crofton (29-1) 25-23, 22-25, 34-32, 27-25 Class D-1: St. Mary’s (34-0) def. Ansley-Litchfield (33-2) 25-16, 25-15, 25-15 Class D-2: Giltner (27-4) def. Stuart (29-6) 25-16, 25-17, 23-25, 21-25, 15-10
Omaha Marian rallied for a five-set victory over Millard West in 2013 at Grand Island's Heartland Events Center.
Class A: Omaha Marian (33-11) def. Millard West (36-3) 22-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-13 Class B: Norris (30-8) def. Elkhorn South (22-14) 25-19, 25-22, 25-22 Class C-1: Kearney Catholic (27-8) def. Minden (27-5) 21-25, 25-18, 25-13, 16-25, 15-3 Class C-2: Hastings St. Cecilia (28-8) def. Freeman (27-6) 25-27, 25-14, 25-14, 28-26 Class D-1: St. Mary’s (33-1) def. BDS (30-4) 25-17, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19 Class D-2: Giltner (31-2) def. Stuart (26-7) 25-17, 25-14, 25-18
Papillion-La Vista South players, from left: Raegan Legrand, Adyson Goodnight, Kadie Rolfzen and Kelly Hunter celebrate after defeating Omaha Marian in the 2012 championship match at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista South (41-1) def. Omaha Marian (38-5) 25-14, 25-16, 25-15 Class B: Grand Island Northwest (35-2) def. Gretna (26-9) 25-22, 29-31, 25-20, 11-25, 16-14 Class C-1: Kearney Catholic (36-0) def. Columbus Scotus (25-4) 25-19, 21-25, 18-25, 25-17, 15-9 Class C-2: Hartington Cedar Catholic (31-5) def. Norfolk Lutheran (30-6) 25-15, 14-25, 25-14, 25-22 Class D-1: Exeter-Milligan (30-4) def. West Point GACC (30-5) 25-20, 15-25, 25-13, 25-20 Class D-2: Humphrey (33-2) def. Cedar Valley (26-7) 25-19, 25-23, 25-19
Papillion-La Vista South players celebrate match point as they defeat Omaha Burke in the 2011 championship at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista South (37-0) def. Omaha Burke (32-7) 25-15, 25-11, 25-17 Class B: Lincoln Pius X (38-3) def. Grand Island Northwest (34-5) 25-18, 25-14, 25-17 Class C-1: Columbus Scotus (29-0) def. Kearney Catholic (30-3) 25-13, 26-24, 23-25, 14-25, 15-12 Class C-2: Norfolk Lutheran (34-1) def. Ord (27-7) 23-25, 25-10, 25-15, 25-22 Class D-1: Humphrey (33-2) def. Exeter-Milligan (32-2) 25-22, 17-25, 25-22, 25-20 Class D-2: Howells (29-4) def. Bertrand (30-3) 25-18, 25-22, 25-20
Papillion-La Vista South players kiss their trophy after capping an undefeated season with a win over Omaha Marian in the 2010 championship at The Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista South (41-0) def. Omaha Marian (36-7) 32-30, 25-20, 25-14 Class B: Omaha Gross (30-8) def. Grand Island Northwest (34-4) 25-22, 26-24, 21-25, 25-18 Class C-1: Grand Island Central Catholic (35-0) def. Kearney Catholic (28-4) 25-9, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18 Class C-2: Norfolk Lutheran (36-2) def. Hartington Cedar Catholic (26-6) 26-24, 25-10, 25-22 Class D-1: Exeter-Milligan (33-1) def. Howells (28-6) 25-18, 25-18, 25-19 Class D-2: Lawrence-Nelson (25-5) def. Sterling (32-3) 18-25, 23-25, 28-26, 25-23, 15-13
Omaha Marian celebrates winning the 2009 state title against Papillion-La Vista South.
Class A: Omaha Marian (42-1) def. Papillion-La Vista South (36-5) 15-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23 Class B: Omaha Gross (31-8) def. Grand Island Northwest (33-6) 19-25, 25-7, 25-15, 21-25, 15-13 Class C-1: Columbus Scotus (24-5) def. Grand Island Central Catholic (35-1) 21-25, 25-17, 25-23, 15-25, 15-12 Class C-2: David City Aquinas (27-8) def. Sandy Creek (25-7) 25-17, 25-17, 25-16 Class D-1: Exeter-Milligan (27-5) def. Howells (27-7) 25-14, 25-22, 25-20 Class D-2: Greeley-Wolbach (33-1) def. Clay Center (31-3) 25-19, 18-25, 22-25, 25-17, 15-7
Papillion-La Vista's Emilee Romero, from left, Chelsey Feekin, Joslyn Bunger and Emilee Soucie react after defeating Papillion-La Vista South in the 2008 state title at the Nebraska Coliseum.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista (41-1) def. Papillion-La Vista South (25-13) 25-22, 25-21, 25-23 Class B: Lincoln Pius X (38-2) def. Grand Island Northwest (32-4) 25-17, 25-21, 25-20 Class C-1: Columbus Scotus (27-2) def. Grand Island Central Catholic (32-4) 25-23, 25-21, 25-21 Class C-2: Ravenna (28-7) def. Cambridge (20-12) 25-21, 25-11, 19-25, 25-13 Class D-1: Giltner (31-2) def. Bertrand (24-8) 25-19, 25-16, 25-17 Class D-2: Ewing (36-0) def. Chambers (29-5) 25-18, 25-18, 25-12
From left, Papillion-La Vista's Gina Mancuso, Lauren Willett, Emilee Soucie, Joslyn Bunger, Chelsey Freekin and Jennifer Hutt celebrate their 2007 victory over Grand Island at Lincoln's Pershing Center.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista (37-6) def. Grand Island (29-6) 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 19-25, 19-17 Class B: Lincoln Pius X (35-4) def. Grand Island Northwest (32-4) 25-14, 25-20, 30-28 Class C-1: Ord (27-2) def. Minden (29-7) 26-24, 25-16, 25-17 Class C-2: Grand Island Central Catholic (34-1) def. Cambridge (26-4) 25-10, 25-6, 25-19 Class D-1: Bancroft-Rosalie (30-2) def. Humphrey St. Francis (25-5) 25-21, 25-21, 28-26 Class D-2: Paxton (26-1) def. Ewing (30-1) 25-21, 25-20, 15-25, 21-25, 17-15
Bellevue West's Ashley Petak, front, and Brooke Delano celebrate after beating Grand Island in the 2006 state championship.
Class A: Bellevue West (43-1) def. Grand Island (31-3) 25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20 Class B: Lincoln Pius X (34-4) def. Omaha Gross (29-10) 25-14, 26-24, 23-25, 25-16 Class C-1: Columbus Scotus (26-3) def. Grand Island Central Catholic (30-3) 25-16, 25-22, 25-19 Class C-2: Heartland (27-1) def. West Point GACC (24-5) 25-20, 11-25, 25-14, 25-20 Class D-1: Freeman (31-2) def. Humphrey St. Francis (22-3) 14-25, 25-20, 25-15, 23-25, 15-11 Class D-2: Falls City Sacred Heart (20-11) def. Ewing (25-3) 33-31, 25-21, 14-25, 25-18
Ashley Petak, center, and the Thunderbirds celebrate after winning the 2005 state title over Omaha Marian.
Class A: Bellevue West (39-3) def. Omaha Marian (31-11) 18-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-15 Class B: Omaha Gross (35-3) def. Elkhorn (28-4) 25-18, 25-19, 26-24 Class C-1: Columbus Scotus (26-3) def. Lincoln Lutheran (28-5) 25-23, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19 Class C-2: Grand Island Central Catholic (28-5) def. Ravenna (24-4) 25-18, 17-25, 25-18, 21-25, 15-10 Class D-1: Humphrey St. Francis (25-2) def. Freeman (30-4) 22-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-17 Class D-2: Shickley (28-2) def. Paxton (23-2) 23-25, 25-18, 25-21, 12-25, 15-10
Laura Brazeal, second from left, hugs Chelsea Grajcyzk as Bellevue West celebrates its win against Columbus in the 2004 championship game.
Class A: Bellevue West (42-4) def. Columbus (38-3) 25-17, 25-21, 28-26 Class B: Elkhorn (29-3) def. Lincoln Pius X (34-7) 25-16, 25-21, 20-25, 23-25, 18-16 Class C-1: Lincoln Lutheran (31-2) def. Columbus Scotus (28-1) 25-19, 18-25, 25-19, 20-25, 15-9 Class C-2: West Point GACC (30-0) def. Blue Hill (24-6) 25-16, 25-14, 25-19 Class D-1: Humphrey St. Francis (21-3) def. Fremont Bergan (24-10) 25-19, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18 Class D-2: Paxton (25-0) def. Elba (31-5) 25-16, 22-25, 20-25, 25-15, 15-8
