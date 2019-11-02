A young Seward team was no match Saturday for an experienced Omaha Duchesne squad that will be headed back to the state tournament.

The host Cardinals swept the Bluejays 25-6, 25-14, 25-18 in the B-6 district final. Duchesne qualified for state for the fifth straight year while the season ended for 22-14 Seward.

“The first two sets we went right at them,’’ Duchesne coach Andrew Wehrli said. “The third set was a little bit more of what I expected.’’

Duchesne, which has eight seniors on the roster, reached the state tournament semifinals last year before losing to eventual champion Omaha Skutt.

Seward, which has been to state once in the past nine years, has just one senior on the team.

“We’re young and we can learn from a team like this,’’ Seward coach Tom Pallas said. “Just reaching this district final was a great experience.’’

The Cardinals proved they meant business in the first set, rolling to a 19-point win. Duchesne took advantage of several Seward hitting errors and carried that momentum into the second set.

Once again, Wehrli’s squad never trailed as it opened a 14-7 lead. The Cardinals continued to pull away and eventually captured the set on a kill by Caroline Ortman.

The Bluejays looked like a different team in the third set, sprinting to an 8-1 lead. Wehrli called a timeout and had some simple advice for his team.

“I told them to try to get the ball to Mayah (Delgado),’’ he said. “And that seemed to help.’’

Delgado, who recently notched career kill No. 1,000, hammered a kill to get the Cardinals back on track. She then served the next seven points, including two aces, as Duchesne grabbed a 9-8 lead.

Seward was within 16-15 until the Cardinals went on a 5-0 run to take charge. Duchesne maintained its lead and finished off the match on a kill by Mary Pat Taylor.

“I feel as though we’ve gotten better the last three weeks,’’ Wehrli said. “It’s fun to see because the kids have worked hard and are really focused.’’

Delgado led the way with nine kills, three blocks and two aces. Ortman had eight kills while setters Kaitlin Neely and Kiersten Capelle combined for 28 assists.

Pallas said despite the loss, the future appears bright for his Bluejays.

“We graduated seven last year but only one this year,’’ he said. “Things look promising and we hope to build from this.’’

Seward (22-14) 6 14 18

At Omaha Duchesne (21-17) 25 25 25

S (kills-aces-blocks): Elissa Vyhnalek 2-0-1, Addison Smith 2-1-1, Sophia Turek 3-0-0, Jaci Opfer 2-0-0, Anna Hughes 2-0-1, Abbey Ringler 5-0-3. Totals 16-1-6.

OD: Sofia Bressani 0-1-0, Kaitlyn Knobbe 5-0-1, Emily Kaup 1-0-1, Allison Brown 1-0-0, Caroline Ortman 8-0-0, Jocelyn Healy 0-1-0, Mayah Delgado 9-2-3, Kiersten Capelle 0-3-0, Kaitlin Neely 1-0-0, Mary Pat Taylor 6-1-0, Kobie Patten 4-0-0. Totals 35-8-5.

Set assists: S 13 (Opfer 10, Elissa Sagehorn 2, Smith 1); OD 30 (Neely 17, Capelle 11, Bressani 2).

