SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — Danica Badura won her third major state championship of the year and became the sixth player to sweep the Nebraska Golf Association’s girls championships.

The South Dakota commit from Aurora won the Nebraska Girls Amateur at Scotts Bluff Country Club by one stroke over Lincoln’s Nicole Kolbas, Scottsbluff’s Emily Krzyzanowski and Omaha’s Katie Ruge. Badura shot 75 in Wednesday’s final round to finish 36 holes at 6-over 150.

Badura won the Nebraska PGA Girls and NGA girls match-play tournaments earlier this summer.

In the Nebraska Junior Amateur for boys, Nebraska PGA Boys winner Christopher Atkinson leads at 1-under entering Thursday’s final round. He shot 71 Wednesday.

Girls: Danica Badura, Aurora, 75-75—150; Katie Ruge, Omaha, 79-72—151; Emil Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff, 78-73—151; Nicole Kolbas, Lincoln, 75-76—151; Sydney Taake, Papillion, 80-73—153; Madi Schlaepfer, Gering, 79-74—153; Baylee Steele, North Platte, 80-75—155; Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 77-80—157; Julia Karmazin, Omaha, 84-74—158; Harley Hiltibrand, Brule, 83-76—159.

Boys: Christopher Atkinson, Omaha, 72-71—143; Reed Malleck, York, 71-73—144; Jack Davis, La Vista, 71-74—145; Charlie Zielinski, Omaha, 73-72—145; Jason Kolbas, Lincoln, 73-74—147; Geran Sander, Lincoln, 73-74—147; Luke Gutschewski, Omaha, 75-72—147; Ethan Shaw, Aurora, 76-72—148; Rex Soulliere, Omaha, 76-72—148; Thomas Bryson, Lincoln, 71-78—149.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106