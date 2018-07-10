Antaries Daniels is a self-proclaimed “big kid.”
It’s a quality that has helped the twentysomething father of two connect with kids in the after-school program at the Armbrust YMCA in southwest Omaha.
“I take a different approach with the kids than other adults, the friend approach,” says Daniels, a standout athlete at Northwest High School before playing football at Iowa Western in 2010 and then joining the military.
“I was one of them not too long ago. So when they try to sneak something past me, I know how they think. We have fun and are respectful of one another.”
A student at Metropolitan Community College, Daniels works part time as an after-school sports supervisor, creating activities for kids who might otherwise not have structured activities after school.
He teaches them basketball skills and techniques, helps them with their homework, mentors them and, above all else, listens.
For him, the keys to connecting with these youngsters revolve around respect and trust – and being close to them in age.
“I want them to know they can talk to me about anything and trust me,” Daniels says “I can give them my version of what they’re experiencing, and that helps them process their own solutions.”
Among the youths befriended is a girl from the Philippines who dreams of trying out for the school's basketball team. She was watching him shoot baskets one day when she mustered the courage to ask him for help her with her game. Today, she has the best jump shot among all the kids – boys and girls, Daniels says. She also has shown marked gains in her self-confidence and self-belief.
That’s just the kind of guy he is, says Daniels' supervisor Jacob Martinez.
“Antaries, or AD as he’s called by the kids, has a special way of connecting with them. They don’t see him as an adult so they talk to him like they would a classmate or a friend and want to spend time with him,” Martinez says.
“It was a new position when we hired Antaries, and he took the ball and ran with the opportunities. He’s made it into something we didn’t visualize.”
Martinez says one of AD’s strengths is that he isn’t afraid to discipline the kids and call them out when they need instruction or correction about something.
An understated reward system where they get privileges and praise for good behavior and good choices.
But he’s not a police officer.
“Kids often ask me what grade I’m in when they first meet me,' says Antaries, who is studying entrepreneurship and has his own production company.
“I’ve worked in retail, fast food, for the military and other jobs, but this is by far the best job I’ve ever had. Here, I get to hang out with my friends every day.”
If you're interested in helping your child develop confidence, registration for fall youth basketball is from Aug. 27 to Sept. 15. Teams are available for all skill levels and kids 3 years to 12th grade. The season runs from Oct. 27 to Dec. 15. Register at any YMCA of Greater Omaha location or online at www.metroymca.org.