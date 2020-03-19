As loving parents, we want to raise happy and healthy children with ample access to life experiences that contribute toward their overall growth and development.
Is Johnny lacking confidence? Get him into a sport in which he excels. Is Susie a bit shy? Explore playgroups that encourage social interaction. All great solutions, all contributing to their growth.
And so we watch with pride as each hurdle is jumped and each obstacle is removed, encouraging them every step of the way. And then, eventually, inevitably, it comes time for them to take their show on the road.
It’s time for summer camp.
Adventure & grow
Few venues offer kids the opportunity to experience such vast and varied developmental growth as summer camp.
As one counselor put it: “YMCA summer camp is like a passport, and we like to stamp the kids’ pages with something new and exciting each and every day.”
From self-reliance to teamwork and everything in-between, camp is the perfect place for kids to display their skills and learn new ones.
And while teamwork is a vital component of successful camp survival, it’s ironically the independence of summer camp that’s perhaps its greatest takeaway. In this day and age of “helicopter parenting”, the opportunity and ability for a child to go out on their own is immensely beneficial for building self-confidence and self-esteem.
The YMCA’s Summer Day Camps offer all the fun (and learning) kids can handle, both close to home and out in nature. And while independence is a great skill-building takeaway, truth be told the kids are far from being on their own.
In fact, beyond interacting with other kids, they’re interacting with accomplished counselors serving as positive role models, ensuring everyone enjoys their time and realizes developmental milestones along the way.
Unplug & explore
And let’s be honest, simply getting kids away from the ubiquitousness of their technology can sometimes be the greatest benefit of all.
Author Richard Louv coined the term “nature deficit disorder” to explain the phenomenon of modern-day children spending less and less time outdoors, ultimately leading to a wide range of behavioral problems down the road. Kids need nature, and summer camp is the perfect place to get it.
But even if they choose a summer camp that’s a little closer to their normal urban environment, they’re still getting away from their technology, still getting away from what some experts estimate as an average of 7½ hours a day in front of their screens. Yes, summer day camp can help with that.
The YMCA of Greater Omaha offers a wide variety of summer camps, from close-to-home day camps with adventurous field trips to out-in-the-woods nature escapes.
Either way, entire summers are filled with arts and crafts, science and technology, water and wildlife, sports and nature and so much more, all in settings focused on fun and learning.
Kids participate in educational programs and activities that help with relationships, achievement, belonging and growth, all with accomplished and energetic mentors committed to delivering the best camp experience possible.
To learn more about YMCA of Greater Omaha Summer Camp options and to register today, stop into your local Y or visit metroymca.org/camp.