Running a healthy household takes a lot of hard work. Between the kids, school and activities, plus work and relationships, it’s all too easy to feel the stress of keeping up.
And the modern household nowadays increasingly means a multigenerational family living under one roof — where parents aren’t just taking care of their kids but also their aging parents — and that stress can be compounding.
According to Pew Research, a record 64 million Americans, or 20% of the total U.S. population, are now living in multigenerational households, up from 51 million 10 years ago. Smart moms know that keeping their children active is of paramount importance to their overall growth, health and well-being, but it’s important for aging grandparents to stay active, as well.
And just like savvy parents know that they can rely on the YMCA to plug their kids into active and healthy classes and programs, so too can busy parents rely on the Y to provide essential programs and classes to keep their aging moms and dads active, healthy and happy — fully enjoying their golden years.
With swim, gym, sports and more, including Silver Sneakers and Renew Active programs, the Y offers numerous workout options for the active older adult. But often it’s not just the physical component that keeps us feeling healthy; it’s the simple interaction with others that can stimulate healthy and happy minds. With more than 600 group fitness classes to choose from every week, older adults and seniors can enjoy quality time with others in a warm and inviting venue, avoiding the isolation and loneliness that can happen when the rest of the family is at work or school.
For the more serious issues of aging, the Y offers LiveStrong programs tailored specifically to cancer survivors and their paths to physical and mental recoveries, and Parkinson’s programs led by certified Delay the Disease instructors. There’s also behavioral-based education with the YMCA Weight Loss Program, helping active older adults learn the vital importance of eating healthy, and avoiding overweight situations that lead to other serious health problems.
The Y has a little something for every active older adult. The Healthy Living Center in Council Bluffs offers older adults and seniors a place enjoy a Y venue all their own, where programs and activities are tailored to fit the lifestyles of those enjoying their golden years. Members there don’t just drop in for a workout and leave. They tend to spend entire mornings or afternoons with others, a testament to the importance of interaction in our daily lives.
Whether you’re juggling the needs of a multigenerational household or have parents or grandparents living on their own, we’re all in need of recreation and activity options to improve our quality of life, and the YMCA supports healthy families of all ages. Visit any of the Y’s 10 metro locations or visit www.metroymca.org to explore all the programs and activities offered at the YMCA of Greater Omaha.