WinnaVegas Casino Resort in Sloan, Iowa, was a big winner in Casino Player magazine’s 2019 reader survey of the country’s best casinos.
Readers ranked it No. 1 on the list of Iowa casinos “Where You Feel the Luckiest.” They also named WinnaVegas as their “Favorite Casino Resort to Vacation At,” and voted its hosts and dealers tops in their categories.
Bingo, slots, blackjack and game table tournaments received “best of” mentions as well.
In all, WinnaVegas placed in 19 categories specific to Iowa casino resorts.
Those endorsements, along with a long list of amenities and special events and promotions, make WinnaVegas a winning destination for anyone who is looking to get away, yet stay relatively close to home, says Michael Michaud, marketing director.
“It’s a nice little day trip,” Michaud says. “Our casino is a place where you are able to play for a long time, and feel lucky whether you’re at your favorite slot machine or a dealer table.”
Sloan is about 80 miles north of Omaha.
In April 2020, WinnaVegas will celebrate its 28th anniversary, making it one of the longest-running casinos in Iowa.
Operated by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska (nearly 30% of the casino’s employees are Winnebago tribal members), it’s the third-largest entertainment venue in the three-state Siouxland region. It trails Sioux City’s Tyson Center and Omaha’s Orpheum Theater.
The casino resort’s growing attendance, convention business and overall economic impact have been helped by a $7 million expansion-renovation in 2013, Michaud says.
WinnaVegas is one of the only places in Siouxland to offer bingo, and the game is still among the casino’s most popular and most affordable, according to Michaud. “It’s a great game because you get a lot of value for your dollar for a couple of hours of play.”
Plans for New Year’s Eve are in full swing, Michaud says. New this year is a “Happy Noon Year” event for people who want to celebrate but don’t want to stay up late. A champagne toast, a balloon drop and party favors are planned at noon.
There also will be a drawing for $500 every 30 minutes between noon and 10 p.m.
For late-night revelers, there will be a champagne toast at midnight, and a grand-prize drawing for a Jeep Cherokee at 1 a.m.
WinnaVegas’ buffet offers a $2.70 special every Wednesday evening and all-you-can-eat crab legs for $19.99 on Fridays.
“It’s well worth the short drive for anyone who wants to get out of the Omaha area and experience something unique — day or night,” Michaud says.