RSV. Those three letters can trigger fear and worry in parents – especially those with infants.
Nearly every child will get an RSV – or respiratory syncytial virus – infection by age 2, and it usually causes a mild illness similar to a cold.
What’s all the fuss about, then? In some cases, RSV can pose significant health threats. Here’s what else you need to know.
A common viral infection
Winter is prime time for RSV, which is often spread after droplets from a cough or sneeze come in contact with the mouth, nose or eyes. The virus can also survive for hours on surfaces like doorknobs, tables and toys. With the close contact children have with each other at home and day care, it’s no wonder RSV can spread so rapidly.
Once infected, a person is most contagious while they have a fever and 24 hours after it has broken. It’s also possible to get RSV more than once, even in the same season. Subsequent infections are often less severe, though.
RSV symptoms and treatment
There is no treatment for RSV itself, and for most people, the virus runs its course in a week or two. It usually causes a cold, with symptoms appearing a few days after contact with the virus. Common symptoms include:
• Fever
• Cough
• Congestion
• Sneezing
• Runny nose
• Fussiness
• Decreased appetite
For young infants, symptoms may differ and include irritability, decreased activity and trouble breathing.
If you’ve had a child with RSV, you probably know that battling congestion can be challenging – and taming it can go a long way toward improving their breathing and comfort. Saline drops in the nose can help thin mucus, and a bulb syringe or NoseFrida can help suck it from your child’s nose.
Additionally, RSV symptoms can usually be managed with acetaminophen or ibuprofen (for children 6 months and older); plenty of fluids and frequent feedings; and a cool-mist humidifier.
Since RSV is a virus, antibiotics aren’t effective. Don’t give your child aspirin, and check with your pediatrician or primary care provider before using over-the-counter cold medicine.
Dangerous reputation
RSV gets its scary reputation from the more serious infections it can cause, including bronchiolitis – inflammation of the smaller airways in the lungs.
Symptoms of bronchiolitis can include:
• Rapid breathing
• Wheezing
• Belly breathing or using muscles in the ribs or neck to breathe
• Flaring nostrils
• Head bobbing with breathing
• Rhythmic grunting while breathing
Call your doctor immediately if these symptoms are present. You should also call your doctor if your child:
• Is dehydrated
• Has difficulty breathing
• Has gray or blue color to the tongue, lips or skin
• Is significantly less active or alert than usual
If these symptoms are present, your child may need to be hospitalized. About 3% of children with RSV require hospitalization, usually needing oxygen to help with breathing or an IV for hydration issues.
How to fight back
Wash your hands: Make it a habit for you, your child, family and guests. Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
Cover it up: Cover coughs and sneezes with your upper shirt sleeve or a tissue.
Limit exposure: Stay away from people with cold symptoms, and avoid busy places like shopping malls. Stay home from work, school and day care if you’re sick.
Keep it clean: Regularly disinfect the high-touch areas and items in your home.
RSV can make for uncomfortable babies, but you’re not in this alone. Talk with your Methodist Physicians Clinic pediatrician any time you have questions about your child’s health.