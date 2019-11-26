Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE REGION TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...IN NEBRASKA, WASHINGTON AND SAUNDERS COUNTIES. IN IOWA, HARRISON COUNTY. * WHEN...FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...RAIN AND A MIXTURE OF SNOW AND SLEET IS FORECAST TO TURN OVER TO ALL SNOW ON TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. THE HEAVIEST SNOWFALL IS EXPECTED AFTER 6 PM. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&