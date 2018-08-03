On a late July weekend, the pastor of Omaha's Westside Church stood in the waters of Ginger Cove to baptize two new members.
They were grandparents, and they had invited their families to witness and celebrate from the shoreline of this Valley, Nebraska, lake as they were dipped into the water and received into the community of Christ.
"We will baptize anyone, anytime, any place," says Dr. Curt Dodd, who has even baptized members in the waters of Israel.
Performing a baptism in the same style of John the Baptist is one example of how Westside Church distinguishes itself from other Omaha-area congregations. The church at 150th Street and West Dodge Road may have a traditional tall white steeple and colonial pillars, but the Sunday celebrations are contemporary in style. There's theater seating – no pews – and the music – no big choir in robes – speaks to today's generation, Dodd says. Describing Sunday services as "electric" and "vibrant," he says the church attracts up to 3,000 people each weekend to the West Dodge location and two other campuses in Gretna and Fremont.
As Westside prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary next week, Dodd reflects on what has made the church so successful and where the church will go from here.
Tracing its roots to five families who organized a small chapel in 1966, Westside now reaches 30,000 viewers nationwide with services broadcast weekly on Family Entertainment TV (FETV). And Dodd is in talks to expand into the United Kingdom, Africa and other nations. Going global is the plan for the next 50 years, "without losing our focus on reaching people in Omaha," he says.
What attracts people to this church?
"We keep it simple," Dodd says. The congregation studies the Word of God, believes the Bible is true and applies its teachings to people's situations.
Westside members are disciples, sharing the Word of God both verbally and practically, through actions locally and mission trips across the country and the globe.
"We have hundreds, hundreds of people involved," he says.
And they minister to people troubled financially, emotionally, physically or spiritually.
"We want to be known as a church where there is a need, there we are," Dodd says.
Only three men have led Westside through its half-century. The first pastor, Dr. Calvin Miller, laid the foundation.
"He cast a wide shadow," Dodd says. The prolific writer "wrote works that are still blessing the Christian community globally."
He was followed by Dr. Tony Lambert and then Dodd, who has led the church for the last 15 years.
"This is a family," he says of the longevity of staff and church members. "We are stable and strong because of the centrality of proclaiming the Word of God."
And this family plans a celebration Aug. 10-12:
Friday – An evening church service will feature former pastor Dr. Tony Lambert as speaker, followed by fellowship (and watermelon!).
Saturday – Christian music singer Sandi Patty performs an evening concert at the church. Ice cream and a viewing of the church's history will be served up.
Sunday – Werner Park in Papillion will be the site of two events. The first is a 10 a.m. service, followed by a free lunch and family events. The second is a 7 p.m. concert (gates open at 5 p.m.) by Christian musician Crowder and a fireworks show.
Learn more about Westside Church's 50th anniversary celebration and other events here.