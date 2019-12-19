It may seem counter-intuitive, but spending time outdoors in the winter can be good for you – and Fontenelle Forest offers several opportunities to enjoy the outdoors during the winter months.
“Getting outdoors helps to reset people, mind, body and soul,” says Michelle Foss, manager of stewardship and research at the Forest. “The still, quiet air broken occasionally by industrious animals has a certain smell and feel. The crackle of leaves and twigs announces those nearby. There’s nothing quite like the feeling of the cold air on your nose as you wander among the dormant grasses and trees.”
Foss adds that the human body warms quickly with exercise – a vigorous hike in the cold can leave you feeling refreshed. Plus, there are things to see in the winter that aren’t there other times of the year.
Here are a few of the best things Fontenelle Forest offers people in the winter months.
Snow tracking
With the leaves off the trees and a dusting of snow on the ground, animals are easier to see and track.
Frost can create fascinating designs on just about anything, and right after it snows is an excellent time to check out the various animal tracks, from small voles to birds or deer.
Strap on some snowshoes (both child and adult sizes) and head down a trail to begin your tracking adventure.
“We have several shorter trails near the nature center to ease people into winter hiking,” Foss says. “We also have snowshoes and poles that can be rented from the front desk. We still have guided hikes in the winter as well.”
Raptors Live
During the heart of the winter months, the Forest hosts Raptors Live from 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 11 and again from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 9.
Raptor ambassadors share personal stories and visitors can see owls, hawks and falcons up close. Guests are welcome to take pictures and ask questions .
“We will have many of our raptor ambassadors out for the public to see up close and personal,” says Kathy Fischer, raptor educator.
Many guests may have heard owls or have seen hawks in their back yards or along the highways, but seeing the beauty and power of these predators closeup is a special experience.
Guided hikes
With 19 miles of rugged trails and more than a mile of boardwalk safe for strollers, wheelchairs and power scooters, guided winter animal watching is a great way to get all the generations out of the house.
“Many of our guided hikes are themed – tracking, birding or history hikes,” Foss says. “Because there isn’t a set schedule, and some of our hikes pop up, it’s best to check out the Forest’s events on Facebook or the website.”
One of the cool things about winter birding is the ability to see the birds not always easily seen when leaves are out.
“There are no bears here, no matter the season,” Foss says. “Opossums, raccoons, mice, voles, various birds, coyotes, foxes and deer are all tracks commonly found either near or directly on the trail.”
See a complete calendar of events at www.fontenelleforest.org/calendar and by checking out Fontenelle Forest’s social media at www.facebook.com/fontenelleforest and www.twitter.com/fontenelle4est.