A quality college education has the power to transform a life, but with the right support infrastructure, it has the power to transform entire communities.
As a University of Nebraska System institution, the University of Nebraska at Omaha aims to deliver a transformational learning experience for all Nebraskans, while also expanding access and affordability.
UNO leaders view Nebraska Promise, the free tuition program announced last week by NU System President Ted Carter, as a catalyst that will enable UNO to reach even more young people in Omaha and across Nebraska, and cultivate the skills they need to enter careers Nebraska has identified as high wage, high demand, and high skill.
As part of the NU System’s announcement in April, UNO Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, M.D., said Nebraska Promise helps UNO honor its commitment to keep costs low.
“Cost should not be a limiting factor for any Nebraska student who wants to change their life with a degree from one of our campuses,” Gold said. “The Nebraska Promise further solidifies that commitment. I’m so pleased that we are doing everything in our power to welcome students to our campuses and help them complete their academic journeys.”
With programs that serve as H3 pipelines in science, technology, engineering, math, teaching and business in a growing metropolitan area, UNO is in a unique position to ensure the NU System sees a high return on its investment in the state’s future.
UNO Associate Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Management Omar Correa notes that access doesn’t always guarantee success, but UNO has a support network in place to support the students Nebraska Promise hopes to reach.
“Getting students across the finish line to graduation, especially as families deal with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis, is a challenge for every university,” Correa said. “But when students enroll at UNO with assistance from Nebraska Promise, they will have access to the tools, resources and support alongside peers with shared experiences that will help them meet their unique needs, and graduate with a bright future ahead of them.”
Serving first generation students and students from historically underserved communities – the same students Nebraska Promise serves – is a point of pride for students, faculty and leaders.
» More than 40 percent of UNO’s student body is first-generation and more than 3,700 belong to underrepresented communities.
» Student support organizations like the First-Generation Guild offer mentorship opportunities.
» The Office of Research and Creative Activity connects students with undergraduate research opportunities with UNO faculty through grants, as well as an opportunity to showcase their work at the Student Research and Creative Activity Fair.
» The Academic and Career Development Center helps students explore internship opportunities while enrolled and find jobs upon graduation.
» UNO’s 100,000-member alumni network will serve as lifelong advocates for their success.
“When students have a support network in place to guide them through any challenges they may face, they are empowered to explore, be independent, and be risk-takers,” Correa said. “That mentality adds to what we define at UNO as the Maverick Spirit; it’s what makes UNO one of the nation’s leading metropolitan universities.”