Huskers have harmoniously brought art and music together with creation of an interior facility at the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts in Omaha.
Students in the University of Nebraska–Lincoln College of Architecture collaborated with artists, musicians and Bemis staff to design and build the space, which supports the center’s new Sound Art and Experimental Music Residency Program. The facility includes a recording studio, performance space and other areas for artists who work in experimental music and sound.
The Fabrication and Construction Team (FACT) studio, a student design/build program at the university working in partnership with Actual Architecture Co., started the project in fall 2018 after Professor Jeffrey L. Day established the aesthetic baseline and space programming details with the Bemis Center.
Several students opted to continue working on the project in spring 2019 via internships and independent study. Nebraska students worked on other phases of the project during the summer and will continue into 2020.
Each student took away something different from the process, but all embraced the project as a great learning experience.
“Design/build projects help develop hands-on skills,” Monica Hughes, an interior design student from Bellevue, said. “When you create a product with your own hands, it gives you a feeling of accomplishment. That ‘mom, look what I did’ feeling.”
Bemis’ interior facility project is one of two design/build projects this year. The PLAIN design/build studio collaboratively worked on the Santee Sioux Nation Family Resource Center last spring.
Both design/build studios select their community partners based on their nonprofit status, extraordinary capacity to positively impact their communities and strong potential for student learning.
The work in 2019 builds on an extended legacy of architecture education that goes back more than a century in Nebraska.
The first formal courses in architecture at the University of Nebraska were offered in 1894. As the discipline became more established professionally, an architecture department was created in 1930 and formalized into the College of Engineering and Architecture in 1964. The distinct College of Architecture was established in 1973.
Today, the college has more than 4,000 alumni working worldwide.