At the turn of the 20th century, Nebraska-born civil engineering student Charles Purcell focused his study on bridge design, an expertise for which he would earn acclaim during his professional career.
After graduating from the University of Nebraska in 1906, Purcell went on to design bridges and highways in Wyoming, Oregon and Peru before becoming the California State Highway Engineer in 1928. His impressive bridge design portfolio led to his selection as chief designer and engineer for the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge. When it opened Nov. 12, 1936, the Bay Bridge was the longest in the world, and in 1955, the American Society of Civil Engineers named it one of seven modern civil engineering wonders of the United States.
Because of his influence on bridge and road designs across the country, Purcell ranks among the most distinguished civil engineers of the 20th century. He received an honorary doctorate from the University of Nebraska in 1935.
Purcell also led the revitalization of the California Division of Highways following World War II, expanding the division’s roster of engineers from 900 to 2,500 over a six-year period.
Today, Nebraska leaders recognize the need for even more significant growth in workers in engineering, construction and computing fields. The university on Sept. 16 announced a partnership with Omaha-based Peter Kiewit Sons’ Inc. to address this workforce shortage.
The company’s $20 million commitment is a substantial contribution to an estimated $85 million engineering facility planned for Lincoln. To be named Kiewit Hall, the building will serve as the engineering program’s academic hub, and will house Lincoln-based construction management programs.
Big Ten Conference schools have many of the best engineering programs in the country, and Nebraska’s partnership with Kiewit will boost its presence in that highly competitive field.
The Abel family of Lincoln is a second major contributor to the project. The family’s support for the university goes back three generations. Jim Abel, chairman and CEO of NEBCO, and his wife, Mary, longtime civic leaders, donated a parcel of land at 17th and Vine Streets for the project.
Other major donors to the engineering complex include Robert and Joell Brightfelt, Hausmann Construction, Rick and Carol McNeel, Dan and Angie Muhleisen, Olsson, Union Pacific Foundation, and Don Voelte and Nancy Keegan.