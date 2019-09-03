It bears repeating: Type 2 diabetic drugs do not work, and they never will.
You read that headline right, but, before I go any further, let me explain what I mean by “work.”
If you define “work” as lowering blood sugars then, sure, Type 2 diabetic drugs do a pretty good job in that area. But, if you define “work” as providing a remedy or cure for diabetes, that isn't possible.
A recent study in the British Medical Journal identified 488 licensed drugs for adult-onset Type 2 diabetes. I have yet to see a single one address the underlying causes of the disease, which means it only gets worse.
Although there is no drug-based cure for Type 2 diabetes, it is possible to reverse it and send the disease into remission. It happens every single day at our functional health clinic, Omaha Integrated Health.
Two months ago, a patient with Type 2 diabetes started our program with a dangerously high A1C of 14.0 — nearly triple the healthy laboratory value of 5.6 or less. Her first follow-up labs, after only eight weeks of treatment, showed a dramatic 6-point drop in her A1C — without adding a single drug. Her current A1C is 8.2 and still dropping.
She is ecstatic, and justifiably so considering her doctor told her that it couldn’t be done. In a few months, I expect her to be off most, if not all, of her diabetic drugs, and possibly her other medications for high cholesterol and high blood pressure, which often also normalize as a patient's health returns.
Doctors routinely instruct patients to take their meds, diet, lose weight and exercise to control their Type 2 diabetes, and yet their diabetes continues to get worse. If you’ve been diabetic for even just a few years, you likely recognize the downward spiral. Every time you go to the doctor and your numbers are worse, the most common solution is to prescribe more or stronger drugs to manage the symptoms.
At Omaha Integrated Health, we look for the underlying causes and contributors of diabetes, rather than just treat the symptoms. When we focus on the causes, the symptoms often resolve themselves. There are potentially hundreds of underlying causes and contributors to diabetes. In our clinic, the goal is to find and to address as many as possible. Most patients, we have found, have 20 to 30 of those different causes or contributors.
It is heartbreaking to see a Type 2 diabetic advance unnecessarily into erectile dysfunction, amputations, kidney failure, heart disease, stroke, neuropathy, poor sleep, etc.
Doctors are often doing the best they can with the tools they have to fight the progression of diabetes. But how is that working out for you? Are you on fewer meds or more? Is your dosage increasing?
Omaha Integrated Health offers an alternative approach to getting your health back. To learn how we can help your Type 2 diabetes, visit www.omahaintegratedhealth.com and register for our free dinner event on Sept.10. Or call for a free one-on-one consultation, 402-204-3284.
The author, Dr. Chris Driscoll, D.C., is chief clinic director of Omaha Integrated Health.