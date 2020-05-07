Certified Piedmontese is a healthier beef option that doesn’t sacrifice flavor or tenderness.
With fewer calories, less fat and higher protein per ounce than beef from other breeds, it’s an ideal source of lean protein for a healthy diet.
Certified Piedmontese cattle are raised responsibly on family ranches across Nebraska through a ranch-to-fork process that ensures traceability, environmental sustainability, humane animal handling and responsible resource management at every step.
Progressive stockmanship values such as low stress handling protocols and the elimination of added growth hormones, antibiotics and animal byproducts ensure healthier cattle and higher-quality beef for consumers who won’t settle for anything less.
What makes Piedmontese cattle unique?
The Piedmontese breed is perhaps the most unique breed of cattle in existence, even among other heritage breeds.
The breed has a unique predilection to put on more muscle and less fat and connective tissue. The breed’s genetics were never altered by an outside source — its unique qualities are simply the result of nature taking its course.
The Piedmontese breed’s genetic development now results in a source of incredibly lean and tender beef full of clean, beefy flavor, without the need for fatty marbling. In the end, you get a steak with more beef per bite than fat and connective tissue, while also having the tenderness of prime grade beef.
Nutrition by the numbers
Certified Piedmontese beef is lean and tender, so it tastes great and has an impressive nutritional profile. In fact, Piedmontese compares favorably to what have historically been considered ultra-healthy sources of protein. For example, untrimmed Piedmontese top sirloin not only has fewer calories than conventional beef, it actually has fewer calories than roasted chicken breast (per USDA Nutrient Database Release 24).
A four-ounce Certified Piedmontese sirloin steak gives you 25 grams of protein packed into only 130 calories. A sirloin filet has 3 grams of total fat and 1.5g of saturated fat.
Prefer a New York strip? A four-ounce portion of Certified Piedmontese New York strip packs 26 grams of protein at only 180 calories. Even if you’re a fan of ribeye, traditionally one of the most fatty beef steaks, a four-ounce portion of the Certified Piedmontese ribeye offers 26 grams of protein for only 180 calories and 10 grams of fat. How can it still taste good you ask? You won’t believe us until you try it!
Piedmontese beef — with its superior nutrition, tenderness and taste — stands out. We’re proud to raise the Piedmontese breed, and we’re dedicated to its heritage and quality. To deliver a unique, high-quality beef to consumers who won’t settle for less, Certified Piedmontese and Lone Creek Cattle Company remain committed to the core mission: to raise this unique breed the right way.
Cutting Board Sauce for Any Steak
A cutting board, some fresh herbs and veggies and lean and tender Certified Piedmontese beef is all you need to make this deliciously simple recipe.
Serves 2 to 4
Ingredients
• 1 ½ lbs of Certified Piedmontese steak (any cut will do)
• 1 bunch parsley, chopped
• 1 bunch chives, green portions chopped
• 2 cloves garlic, peeled and diced
• 1 jalapeño, destemmed, seeded, and sliced
• 1 Fresno chili, destemmed, seeded, and sliced
• 1 orange, zested + 1 tablespoon juice
• 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
• 1 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
On one large cutting board, prep parsley, chives, garlic, jalapeño, chili, and orange zest. In the middle of the cutting board, toss the ingredients until combined. To the pile of herbs and vegetables, add the vinegar and oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste, and toss to combine. Squeeze a tablespoon of orange juice over the mixture; allow the mixture to soak in the liquid while grilling the steaks.
Preheat grill to high heat (about 425°F).
Season both sides of the steaks with salt and pepper. Transfer steaks to the grill and sear for two to four minutes on each side, or until the steaks register 125 to 130°F on a digital thermometer (for medium-rare). With a plate or cutting board, transfer the grilled steaks to the top of the herb and vegetable mixture and let rest for at least 5 minutes. Pour any juices from the surface used to transfer the steaks over the top of the steaks and the mixture. Slice the steaks across the grain; toss steak slices with herbs and vegetables and serve family-style from the cutting board.