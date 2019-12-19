Nearly 80% of all New Year’s resolutions fail, and most do so by mid-February, according to a survey by U.S. News & World Report. That’s not a very long shelf life, given such good intentions. The reasons (or excuses) were many, but perhaps the most frequently mentioned were setting the bar too high and expecting positive results too soon.
In the world of business, there’s a goal-setting acronym known as RUMBA – Results-minded, Understandable, Measurable, Beyond routine yet Attainable. You need to have a clear, quantifiable and reasonable goal in order to achieve it. And while it should challenge you, it shouldn’t challenge you too much.
If the goal isn’t realistic, why try at all? If the whole idea of a resolution is to push yourself beyond your routine, that doesn’t necessarily mean you need to blow up your routine. It might be fun watching a reach-for-the-stars idea become reality, but be reasonable, and you just might get there.
U.S. News estimates that upward of 55% of all New Year’s resolutions made in 2020 will be health- and fitness-related. People want to be healthy and be in shape, as it is such a vital element of success in all other areas of life. But no one walks into a gym on Jan. 1 and expects to be in shape by Jan. 2. We all need to be more methodical, starting slow and slowly ramping up. Progression truly is the name of the game.
It’s also interesting to note that the study linked physical health with fiscal health. Since the stress of financial well-being can have a direct and dire impact on physical health, it’s not a stretch to say that to be physically healthy, you have to be fiscally healthy, too.
Prudent decisions about our physical health, and how we earn and spend our money, are the lion’s share of New Year’s resolutions.
