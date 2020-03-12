For Mattie Ullrich, it is a “complete celebration of the combination of being a woman, being a mother and nailing it.”
Ullrich is the creative force behind “MTHR/WMN” (pronounced Mother/Woman), an original hybrid of opera and installation art that will make its world premiere March 20 as part of Opera Omaha’s popular ONE Festival.
Devised for all audiences and ages, “MTHR/WMN” draws on the cast and creative team’s personal stories, histories and life experiences to chronicle the metamorphosis from womanhood to motherhood, while also exploring themes of modern childhood.
“Every woman has a different experience every minute of every day for their entire life – and they’re all valid, interesting and beautiful,” Ullrich says. “When I can pull the audience into the story, that’s what it feels like to be a woman in the world today because, more than ever, we’re hitching onto each other and using each other to bolster ourselves up and get to the next, better thing.”
Ullrich, who has also earned career-long acclaim as a costume designer for stage and screen, experienced her own transformation from womanhood to motherhood four years ago when her daughter, Ruby, was born.
“Motherhood has made me a completely better human by not just a little bit; by mountains, by oceans,” she says.
As Ruby and others experience the production and installation, Ullrich hopes they will see powerful women – and then some.
“I know my daughter is going to surprise me with something completely unexpected when she sees the pieces for the first time,” Ullrich says. “I hope she sees all sorts of interesting, crazy toys that don’t fit the bill in terms of what you would see in the traditional toy aisle.”
Adding to the experience of “MTHR/WMN,” audience members are encouraged to join in a “craft hour” before each production; a chance to rethink the idea of perfection by taking apart and reconstructing toys that will then be used in the production design.
Something that will not be incorporated? Screens. Another prevailing theme in “MTHR/WMN” is the battle to teach children technological restraint in what’s fast become a screen-dominated world.
“Screens are the abominable snowman for all mothers and fathers,” Ullrich says. “It’s so overwhelming and it’s so unknown, but we see, daily, the detriment and the way our children invert themselves when we want them to be extroverted.”
In addition to “MTHR/WMN,” Opera Omaha’s ONE Festival 2020 will showcase more than 50 multi-disciplinary performances, installations, conversations and explorations at multiple venues over the course of two weeks.
For performances and events, visit www.onefestivalomaha.org.