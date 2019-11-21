If you're engaged, CHEERS! A Borsheims Private Wedding Registry Event on Saturday, Nov. 30, is an opportunity to get your arms around dinnerware, barware, interior accents and other items that will become the backdrop of your new life together.
An even bigger incentive to build your registry now: It’s gift-giving season! When family and friends ask what you’d like for Christmas (or your birthday or any other special occasion between now and your wedding), all you have to do is direct them to your Borsheims registry.
The CHEERS! event begins at 8:30 a.m. with a continental breakfast, mimosas and Bloody Marys and an introduction to the Borsheims registry and the Borsheims Gift Registry mobile app, which couples are encouraged to download in advance.
Then the real fun begins as couples are turned loose to build their registries simply by scanning items they love with their phones.
"If a couple wants assistance with their selections, associates will be on hand," says Nichole Miller, gift registry coordinator.
Most couples start with dinnerware. “That’s usually what takes the longest in the selection process,” Miller says.
“A lot of times, couples will come in with a specific style or brand in mind — or even inherited pieces — and we’ll go from there.” But if you don’t have the slightest idea, don’t fret. “We’ll have some ideas,” whether your style is minimalist, maximalist or somewhere in between.
“Juliska tableware is one brand that’s on almost every registry,” Miller says. Couples also are loving white Wedgewood and Bernardaud fine china for everyday.
In barware — a registry must-have for millennials in particular — fine crystal and hand-blown glass rule. Think Waterford, Baccarat and Simon Pearce. “A lot of grooms are taking the reins in this area. Barware has been huge,” Miller says. Among the essentials: a Vitamix blender and double old-fashioned glasses for cocktails.
Couples also are looking beyond the dinner table and bar and selecting items for their living space. So plan to spend time looking for favorites in wall art, decorative pillows, picture frames and tabletop sculptures, among other accents.
As you’re browsing, keep an open mind. “It’s not uncommon to fall in love with something that’s completely different from what you thought you wanted,” Miller says.
And don’t hesitate to include some higher-priced items that you love. “Some family members will be looking to give you a memorable piece,” Miller says.
Pre-registration is necessary.