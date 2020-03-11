Hy-Vee’s Lee Anderson is part of an elite group of cheese lovers – the CCP patch on his jacket confirms it.
CCP stands for Certified Cheese Professional, and Anderson is one of fewer than 1,000 people in the world who’ve earned that distinction.
“What’s really cool is when one of our customers comes up to me and asks if I’m ‘the Cheese Guy’ or ‘the Cheese Expert.’ I can say, ‘Yes, I am,’ and I’m not just blowing smoke,” he said. “To become a CCP means you have extended your knowledge of cheese and cheese-making to a whole new level.”
Anderson, 63, started as a deli manager at the Hy-Vee at 156th Street and West Maple Road in 2005 and has since transitioned into a full-time cheese specialist. He completed Hy-Vee’s three levels of in-house cheese certification – all taught by CCPs – and went on to earn his CCP certification through the American Cheese Society in 2019.
It’s quite the evolution for Anderson, whose refrigerator, 15 years ago, held only “Velveeta and processed cheese slices.” The cheese bug bit, he said, after Hy-Vee started taking its deli managers on trips to Wisconsin to visit cheese producers. The more he learned about and sampled different cheeses, the more he wanted to know.
“The passion really comes from the cheese: how it’s made, who makes it, where it’s made. Each cheese really does have a fascinating story you can add to the cheese buyers’ experience.”
Having easy access to one of fewer than 1,000 CCPs in the world, we tapped our local “Cheese Guy” for these expert insights.
Cheese selection: Where to start
“For a product that’s literally made with four ingredients, the choices can be daunting,” Anderson said. “Our first question is always going to be ‘What kind of cheeses do you like?’ and then ‘What kind of cheese do you not enjoy as much?’ We might also ask, ‘What’s your sense of adventure like?’ We don’t want to send someone home with a cheese they’re not going to eat.”
Anderson loves blue cheese. “I’ll put that cheese on my Cap’n Crunch.”
If someone doesn’t like blue cheese, Anderson may ask if they’ve ever tried it with honey. The sweet and the blue create a whole new flavor profile.
“With the advent of charcuterie boards, we’ll try to give different flavor profiles for the cheeses a customer chooses. A charcuterie board with three or four cheeses that taste the same isn’t going to fly. We need to ask what else is being served with their cheese, and we can recommend a complementary, delicious cheese.”
Good to know
Price: “Sometimes price will scare people away from the international cheeses, so we’re always happy to open it up and let them try it,” Anderson said.
Vegetarian options: Traditionally most cheeses were made with animal rennet (enzymes that cause the cheese to curdle). Today, many cheeses are made with vegetable rennet, giving vegetarians an option.
Fat content: “Fat content is measured differently in cheese – that’s another whole interview – but your cheese specialist can usually explain that.”
Beyond the sharp cheddar comfort zone
“You have to try the cheese,” Anderson said. “We demo a lot and pair the cheeses with different items to show how cheese can be made even better. Ever try a triple crème brie with a Bellini jam? It’s awesome.”
Feeling adventurous? Here are three to try:
• Sage Derby, a green cheese. “It’s a cheddar and it’s delicious.”
• New Woman Cheese from Beecher’s in Seattle, made with Jamaican jerk seasoning. “I love that.”
• Point Reyes Original Blue Cheese, a raw milk cheese. “When you open that package, the aroma is just heavenly.”
Cooking with cheese
“Know your cheese or ask someone who does,” Anderson said. “Some cheddars melt better than others. No one wants their gourmet mac-and-cheese recipe to be grainy. You can grill haloumi and it won’t melt. Comté and other alpine-style cheeses melt wonderfully, and you can use them in fondues or on a raclette grill. Gooey cheese melted over fresh vegetables is amazing.”
Always learning
This summer, Anderson will continue his cheese education overseas.
He won a scholarship to travel to France and learn about Comté, a French cheese made from unpasteurized cow’s milk. His winning essay began with the words, “Boy howdy,” and oozed Parmesan-crusted passion from there.
“I romanticize my cheese, and each cheese has an amazing story to tell. I want to be able to tell folks about the Jura mountains and the passionate people that continue to make Comté.”
It all clicked, layering distinction upon distinction. The Comté Cheese Association chooses just one CCP every year to make the trip.
Did you know?
• Hy-Vee carries cheeses from 16 countries and 12 U.S. states.
• The grocer employs 15 of the world’s CCPs at its stores in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. CCPs in the Omaha metro area are Anderson, 156th Street and West Maple Road; Diana Weir, 180th and Q Streets; Twyla Carson, 180th and Pacific Streets; and Miranda McQuillan, West Broadway in Council Bluffs.
• Hy-Vee offers three levels of in-house cheese certification. Most Hy-Vee stores have at least a level 200 cheese specialist to guide customers in their cheese quest.