It started with the dogged determination of a university professor with expertise in molecular diagnostics for antibiotic resistance.
It continued because an attentive graduate student listened while the researcher discussed her work. He wondered how her research could be used to help physicians take the guesswork out of selecting the most effective antibiotic to treat their patients.
And it led to a scientist at Streck shepherding the researcher’s work from concept to life-saving product.
Technicians in hospitals and public health labs throughout the world now use the ARM-D Kit RUO to help physicians determine the resistance of a bacteria to frontline antibiotics. The kit is just one of the many products Streck, a La Vista-based biotech company, has on the market.
“We have a significant responsibility to people all over the world who use our products,” says Connie Ryan, CEO. “They count on us. We do important work and we do it right.”
The nearly 50-year-old company develops and manufactures quality-control products to ensure the performance of hematology, chemistry, flow cytometry and other instruments used in clinical laboratories. Streck control products test the performance and limits of instruments and reagents, which help laboratories meet regulatory and accreditation requirements.
In its early days, Streck focused on stabilizing cells during a time when technologists still counted blood cells manually using microscopes. By isolating and stabilizing platelets, Streck scientists developed a platelet control for the first instrument to count cells automatically – a profound breakthrough for hematology laboratories.
Over time, Streck looked to expand its product line for use beyond hematology laboratories, which is why company leaders took notice of Nancy Hanson’s work at Creighton University. Hanson, professor of medical microbiology and immunology, first published her work about antibiotic resistance in 2002. That paper, she noted, has been cited by other researchers in subsequent articles more than 1,600 times. “We’re very proud of it,” Hanson said.
Her work continued and, about eight years later, she taught a graduate class at Creighton to help students understand how business and science can complement each other. One of her students was Matt Kreifels, Streck’s vice president of sales.
Instructor and student talked about possibilities. Mostly, they talked about how some bacteria no longer respond to antibiotics.
The challenge is that infectious disease specialists can be at a loss, at times, to know which antibiotics to prescribe and which to avoid with a specific bacteria.
Finally, they discussed how a diagnostic kit would assist these specialists in determining which antibiotic is best to use – and save lives.
Kreifels pitched the concept to Streck’s leadership, which partnered with Hanson and licensed her work. The next step was to turn the concept into a product ready for commercial use in laboratories.
Testing to ensure quality and performance is rigorous and is regularly reviewed by a cross-functional team at Streck. The process may test hundreds of samples to ensure consistency in results.
Streck also receives feedback from customers during product development. Any design flaw that surfaces leads to reworking the product, said Chris Connelly, a director of research and development.
Streck released the ARM-D Kit RUO – which stands for antibiotic resistance and monitoring and detection– in 2016, and introduced three additional products in 2019.
Hanson looks back to the 1990s when no one would listen to her suggestion to develop diagnostic procedures to detect resistance to antibiotics. “People thought we could just develop new antibiotics, which proved not to be such an easy task.”
She’s grateful that Streck listened when others wouldn’t. “We need people to invest in the health of patients and animals (the kit can be used to help animals), even if it doesn’t have a huge profit margin. People do die from these infections,” Hanson said.
Ryan said Streck saw a need and reacted. “Medicine solves problems, but sometimes creates them. At Streck, that’s what our business is all about – solving problems.”
One final point about the ARM-D Kit RUO. The Centers for Disease Control recently put the kit through a rigorous evaluation. “The CDC identified it as one of the best on the market,” Ryan said.