Skutt Catholic is a community set to “Make a Difference.”
According to the mission statement, V.J. and Angela Skutt Catholic High School forms and educates young men and women to become Christian leaders who empower others, promote justice and initiate change.
According to Skutt Catholic president Jeremy Moore, there are three key things that make the school special.
“At Skutt Catholic, you will see our Catholic faith in action; countless opportunities for our students to push themselves, both in and out of the classroom; and a community in support of our mission,” he says.
Faith in Action
A vibrant Campus Ministry Program, grade-specific spiritual retreats, discipleship and prayer groups which support students in their faith journey, school Masses, and reconciliation services nurture an active faith life.
Yearly, students make a pilgrimage to Washington, D.C., for the March for Life, a pro-life event. Twice a year, students have the opportunity to participate in SkyHawks in the City, a weekend of service in the Omaha area. Students can also go on two summer service trips to Haiti or Guatemala, and to the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota.
Each year, the entire student body participates in Community Involvement Day across the metro.
“‘Make a Difference’ is not just something we say as part of our mission; this is our SkyHawk call to action,” Moore says.
Opportunity
Academically Skutt Catholic offers more than 150 college preparatory courses, 18 advanced placement and 21 dual credit classes. The activities program features 19 interscholastic athletic opportunities and more than 45 activities or clubs.
“From robotics club, pep band and book club, to basketball, softball and trapshooting, and everything in between, Skutt Catholic has opportunities for all students to get involved,” says activities director Donn Kasner.
Community
“Skutt Catholic is more than a school. It’s a family,” Moore says. “The term SkyHawk includes our grandparents, alumni, parents, students, faculty and staff.”
He says the strong sense of community is on display during the school’s many fellowship events, including GrandHawks Day, Saint Nicholas Night and Memorial Mass, as well as school-sponsored activities and programs.
According to Moore, deciding to be a SkyHawk is something that will have a lasting impact on a family and a student’s life.
“When a family joins the Skutt Catholic community, they are a member for life,” say Moore. “There’s a reason we say ‘Once a SkyHawk, always a SkyHawk!’”
Skutt Catholic Placement Exam, Jan. 11
• The placement and scholarship exam for eighth graders is set for Jan. 11 at 8 a.m.
• The practice exam for sixth and seventh graders is Jan. 18 at 8 a.m.
• Register at SkuttCatholic.com.