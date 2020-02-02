An accountant and a wealth manager can seem like an odd couple, but they share a common goal: To make the most of their clients’ money.
That alone makes them a perfect match.
“Most people have a CPA they see once or twice a year to prepare their taxes, and they have a wealth manager who handles their investments all the time,” says Justin Gibson, president and founder of Omaha’s Silverleaf Wealth Management. “But if both sides are made up of the right people and those talents work together, not only can we aim to help clients make a lot of money – we can strive to save them a lot of money, too.”
Silverleaf Wealth Management recently joined forces with a certified public accounting firm to create Silverleaf Tax & Accounting, Inc.
The firms have adjacent office space at 12801 Pierce St. for the convenience of helping clients year-round, not just during tax season, Gibson says.
Combining wealth management and accounting services, he says, is designed to bridge communication between wealth managers and CPAs with an eye toward improving clients’ overall bottom line.
Streamlining your taxes, investments and financial goals with people who are experienced in their respective fields – as well as in the same location and on the same team – just makes sense, Gibson says.
“You don’t go to your general doctor if you have a specific medical need; you see a specialist,” he says. “It’s no different than reasons to have a CPA. Just because you know how to do your tax return today doesn’t mean you understand tax law and how to make the most of your money. The tax laws have become so complex that it’s hard for individual taxpayers to keep up year-to-year.”
Some people believe they are saving themselves money by doing their own taxes. Instead, they are probably costing themselves money, Gibson says, because they don’t see where savings can apply.
They also don’t realize that while tax evasion is certainly illegal, tax avoidance is not, he says. Tax avoidance is the legal use of the tax law to your own advantage in an effort to reduce the amount of money you owe the government.
It’s an accountant’s job to keep up with such legal loopholes as well as suggestions in tax law, says Lorraine Kolasinski, CPA of Silverleaf Tax & Accounting, Inc. Combining wealth management is a key step in saving and making money. A few examples:
• Perhaps income should not be taken in a certain year and should instead be pushed into the following year. Silverleaf can evaluate and lead clients in the right direction.
• Clients should sometimes pre-pay taxes to avoid a higher tax rate in the future. But they may not realize that unless they are advised.
• If a client has substantial assets on the wealth management side of the business, then the CPA and wealth manager can determine which investments lost money and determine if tax-loss harvesting can apply. Tax-loss harvesting can help clients reduce taxes now and in the future, and increase the returns on investments.
• If a retired client ends the year with a higher income, their capital gains tax can go below zero or as high as 23.8 percent, depending on how much money they brought in. In some cases, it’s appropriate to take more income and utilize a lower rate to avoid future taxes.
• Medicare Part B is tied to modified adjusted gross income. As income goes up, Medicare charges a surcharge. It can be as low as $144 a month or as high as $491 a month per person and his or her spouse depending on income. Most people don’t understand that tax-free income is still income in the eyes of the federal government.
“We’ve had so many clients that once we integrated their taxes with their wealth management goals, we saw a comprehensive picture and potential for additional savings,” Gibson says. “We strive to find ways to save you money and earn you money. It really helps to have the right hand know what the left is doing.”
