Life is worth living well.
Once retirement begins, time should be spent on adventures, trying new things and living to the fullest — not interrupted by the inconveniences of homeownership.
That's why 55+ active adult communities are becoming increasingly popular.
Life doesn’t have to stop when you downsize. In fact, it could very easily become the best chapter of your life. You can embark on your retirement journey with a renewed sense of purpose, with the luxury of free time to explore a lifestyle that fulfills you and brings meaning to your day.
A wide array of amenities and features can make a switch to this type of community an effortless decision. Here are just a few of the benefits of moving into an active adult community.
Unbundled, à la carte pricing
No matter what age you are, the idea of unbundled pricing and only paying for what you want is always preferable. Active adult communities feature a flexible pricing structure —residents only pay for what they want and need.
Zero home maintenance
This is one of the biggest benefits of moving into an active adult community: no more house upkeep, property taxes or homeowner issues. No snow shoveling or lawn mowing. Everything is taken care of — from plumbing issues to electrical malfunctions — just like in a regular apartment.
Similar age groups
All-age apartments come with the risk of having to deal with loud parties, inconsiderate neighbors and possible altercations. In active adult apartments, residents can live confidently knowing that their peers are individuals who also share similar hobbies, life goals and interests.
Wide range of amenities
Many active adult communities provide a wide array of amenities such as fitness centers, swimming pools, communal social spaces, luxurious in-apartment features and finishes such as washer/dryer, planned social activities, excellent security systems and more. The communities are also pet-friendly.
Concierge services
Need to call a cab or make a dining reservation? Most active adult communities provide a concierge to assist with a variety of tasks and offer general information.
