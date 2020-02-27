The numbers serve as a testimonial for the fastest-growing market and technology platform supporting the commercial real estate (CRE) industry.
Consider this: More than 300,000 CRE listings (for sale and for lease) from all 50 states, Canada and Mexico can be found on CREXi.com on any given day.
Those listings represent more than $1 trillion in property value.
“And we add 30,000 new listings each month,” said Mike DeGiorgio, chief executive officer.
That includes Nebraska and neighboring states.
On a recent Wednesday, CREXi showed 1,381 CRE listings for lease in Omaha and 2,087 in Nebraska. On that same Wednesday, CREXi included 310 CRE listings for sale in Omaha and 647 in Nebraska, along with 897 in Kansas, 1,528 in Iowa, 1,814 in Missouri and 1,285 in Minnesota.
'Together in one place'
The purpose behind the Los Angeles-based company, DeGiorgio said, is to save CRE brokers what they need most: time. CREXi allows CRE brokers to manage their businesses using the latest in transaction management software.
One million unique users visit the site each month, including more than 85,000 CRE brokers.
“Brokers are responsible for 98% of the commercial real estate industry. Technology was lacking and there was negative sentiment around technology. Our goal was to solve some of the pain points for them,” he said.
Brokers post their CRE listings for free. Buyers and sellers also have free access.
“And it’s not just brokers who use our site,” he said. “Lenders, appraisers, tenants. Our goal is to bring everyone in the industry together in one place.”
'Data that works for them'
Before launching in 2016, CREXi did its homework. CREXi’s engineering and tech team asked brokers to try the platform and provide feedback. They did, which ultimately made the site more user-friendly.
For example, early on brokers weren’t eager to learn how to navigate CREXi’s dashboard, DeGiorgio said. Problem solved: Brokers now receive a broker-branded report with one computer click.
“Our goal was to be nimble with enhanced features,” he said. “Brokers found they could do good work with our data. And the word got out.”
For a monthly membership fee, DeGiorgio said, brokers have access to additional data, including marketplace analysis.
Subscribers’ properties are given better placement in CREXi’s listings. A subscription allows brokers to choose their level of use. Some brokers use the platform for listings and the connected market analysis.
“Brokers are able to do more with us,” DeGiorgio said, “which means we listened to what they told us and provided a platform that works for them – not against.”