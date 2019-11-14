First turkey, then shopping.
Black Friday remains the biggest shopping day of the year. From big crowds to limited inventories, it can be stressful and leave people overwhelmed and exhausted.
Black Friday offers tips to help make the most of Black Friday shopping and have shoppers home in no time at all.
The early bird gets the worm
The early bird gets the worm

Nobody likes standing in line, but shoppers who arrive early have the best chance to get limited-quantity products without any fuss. A lot of stores extend hours on Black Friday and throughout the holiday season. So, keep an eye out for early opening times.
Return to sender
Return to sender

Return policies can change during the holiday season, so it's a good idea to take a look at them before shopping. Many stores have extended return windows during and after the holidays and print the return policy on the receipt. Also, make sure to ask for a gift receipt to make returns easier when a recipient receives two copies of a favorite movie.
Protect your prize
Protect your prize

Finding the perfect gift can be a thrill. But life's accidents aren't quite so thrilling. Many stores offer protection plans. Ask sales professionals about protection plans that allow buyer and gift recipient to enjoy new products with ease.
Do your homework
Do your homework

Shoppers should do a little research before Black Friday. Most stores offer special sneak peeks in print ads and on their websites prior to the big event. Shoppers who know exactly what they're looking for tend to score the best deals and get in and out in a flash.
