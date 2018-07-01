Winners in the Wellness & Beauty category in the Omaha World-Herald's 2018 Omaha's Choice Awards.
Beauty Supply Store
First Place
LovelySkin Store
2929 Oak View Drive
402-697-6565
Winners
» Ulta Beauty
» Sally Beauty
Cosmetic Surgery
First Place
Dr. Joel Schlessinger
2802 Oak View Drive, Suite 100
402-334-7546
Winners
» Aesthetic Surgical Images
» Village Pointe Aesthetic Surgery
Day Spa
First Place
Creative Hair Design Salon and Spa
12025 Pacific St.
402-330-5660
Winners
» LovelySkin Spa
» Urbane Salon & Day Spa
Fitness Center
First Place
Crossfit Solaria
9625 Redick Ave.
402-915-0936
Winners
» YMCA of Greater Omaha
» Life Time Fitness
Hair Salon
First Place
Creative Hair Design Salon and Spa
12025 Pacific St.
402-330-5660
Winners
» Urbane Salon & Day Spa
» Claude’s Beautorium
Laser Hair Removal
First Place
Dr. Joel Schlessinger
2802 Oak View Drive, Suite 100
402-334-7546
Winners
» Milan Laser Aesthetics
» Bare Body Shop
Massage Therapy
First Place
Creative Hair Design Salon and Spa
12025 Pacific St.
402-330-5660
Winners
» Monica Johnson, LMT
» Salt & Spa
Med Spa
First Place
LovelySkin Spa
2802 Oak View Drive, Suite 300
402-334-1226
Winners
» Village Pointe Aesthetic Surgery & Dreams Medspa
» Creative Hair Design Salon and Spa
Men’s Haircut & Shave
First Place
Creative Hair Design Salon and Spa
12025 Pacific St.
402-330-5660
Winners
» Sport Clips Haircuts of L Street Marketplace
» Urbane Salon & Day Spa
Microblading
First Place
Skin Deep Tattoo & Body Piercing
Skin Deep delivers a very natural-looking option for your eyebrows to look their best. Since microblading is a tattoo procedure, you can feel confident that the professionals at Skin Deep are specifically trained to perform the procedure correctly and are held to a higher standard of cleanliness to ensure your well-being. All are licensed by the State of Nebraska. We look forward to working with you.
711 N. 120th St.
402-991-4141
Winners
» Diana Lynn Esthetics
» Creative Hair Design Salon and Spa
Nail Salon
First Place
Artistry Nail Spa
9123 Bedford Ave.
402-884-3700
Winners
» Creative Hair Design Salon and Spa
» Martini Nails & Spa
Tanning Salon
First Place
Palm Beach Tan
10 metro-area locations
Winners
» Sun Tan City
» California Bronze Tanning Center
Tattoo Parlor
First Place
Skin Deep Tattoo &
Body Piercing
At Skin Deep, tattooing, body piercing and permanent cosmetics are elevated to an art form. Our artists take advantage of opportunities to develop their skills and push the boundaries of their work. Our goal is to provide customers with the most modern and adept work available in a clean environment with all-private studios. We look forward to working with you!
711 N. 120th St.
402-991-4141
Winners
» Eternal Tattoo & Body Piercing
» Big Brain