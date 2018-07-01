Wellness & Beauty
Winners in the Wellness & Beauty category in the Omaha World-Herald's 2018 Omaha's Choice Awards. 

Beauty Supply Store

First Place

LovelySkin Store

2929 Oak View Drive

402-697-6565

www.lovelyskin.com

Winners

» Ulta Beauty

» Sally Beauty

Cosmetic Surgery

First Place

Dr. Joel Schlessinger

2802 Oak View Drive, Suite 100

402-334-7546

www.lovelyskin.com

Winners

» Aesthetic Surgical Images

» Village Pointe Aesthetic Surgery

Day Spa

First Place

Creative Hair Design Salon and Spa

12025 Pacific St.

402-330-5660

www.creativehairdesign.com

Winners

» LovelySkin Spa

» Urbane Salon & Day Spa

Fitness Center

First Place

Crossfit Solaria

9625 Redick Ave.

402-915-0936

www.crossfitsolaria.com

Winners

» YMCA of Greater Omaha

» Life Time Fitness

Hair Salon

First Place

Creative Hair Design Salon and Spa

12025 Pacific St.

402-330-5660

www.creativehairdesign.com

Winners

» Urbane Salon & Day Spa

» Claude’s Beautorium

Laser Hair Removal

First Place

Dr. Joel Schlessinger

2802 Oak View Drive, Suite 100

402-334-7546

www.lovelyskin.com

Winners

» Milan Laser Aesthetics

» Bare Body Shop

Massage Therapy

First Place

Creative Hair Design Salon and Spa

12025 Pacific St.

402-330-5660

www.creativehairdesign.com

Winners

» Monica Johnson, LMT

» Salt & Spa

Med Spa

First Place

LovelySkin Spa

2802 Oak View Drive, Suite 300

402-334-1226

www.lovelyskin.com

Winners

» Village Pointe Aesthetic Surgery & Dreams Medspa

» Creative Hair Design Salon and Spa

Men’s Haircut & Shave

First Place

Creative Hair Design Salon and Spa

12025 Pacific St.

402-330-5660

www.creativehairdesign.com

Winners

» Sport Clips Haircuts of L Street Marketplace

» Urbane Salon & Day Spa

Microblading

First Place

Skin Deep Tattoo & Body Piercing

Skin Deep delivers a very natural-looking option for your eyebrows to look their best. Since microblading is a tattoo procedure, you can feel confident that the professionals at Skin Deep are specifically trained to perform the procedure correctly and are held to a higher standard of cleanliness to ensure your well-being. All are licensed by the State of Nebraska. We look forward to working with you.

711 N. 120th St.

402-991-4141

www.skindeepomaha.com

Winners

» Diana Lynn Esthetics

» Creative Hair Design Salon and Spa

Nail Salon

First Place

Artistry Nail Spa

9123 Bedford Ave.

402-884-3700

www.artistrynailspaomaha.com

Winners

» Creative Hair Design Salon and Spa

» Martini Nails & Spa

Tanning Salon

First Place

Palm Beach Tan

10 metro-area locations

www.palmbeachtan.com

Winners

» Sun Tan City

» California Bronze Tanning Center

Tattoo Parlor

First Place

Skin Deep Tattoo &

Body Piercing

At Skin Deep, tattooing, body piercing and permanent cosmetics are elevated to an art form. Our artists take advantage of opportunities to develop their skills and push the boundaries of their work. Our goal is to provide customers with the most modern and adept work available in a clean environment with all-private studios. We look forward to working with you!

711 N. 120th St.

402-991-4141

www.skindeepomaha.com

Winners

» Eternal Tattoo & Body Piercing

» Big Brain